Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Yogi Adityanath responds to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, busts claim about UP wanting to take film city away from Maharashtra

CM Yogi reached Mumbai yesterday is expected to meet several industrialists, bankers and film personalities regarding the upcoming Film City in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

OpIndia Staff
Yogi Adityanath attacks Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut (via dailyo) and CM Yogi Adityanath (via sabrangindia)
8

Responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s meltdown over his visit to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he was not taking anything away from the state of Maharashtra and that he was building a new Film City in Uttar Pradesh. “We’ve not come here to take anything away. We’re building a news Film City. Why one is getting worried about it? We’re giving something new to people in form of world-class infrastructure”, said CM Yogi when asked to comment on Raut’s remarks.

CM Yogi said that the Mumbai film industry would remain there and a new Film City would be developed in Uttar Pradesh in a new environment according to new requirements.

Sanjay Raut’s concern over CM Yogi’s visit

Rattled by CM Yogi’s visit to Mumbai, Raut had warned that it was not easy to shift Mumbai film city to another place. He said that there separate film industries in South India, West Bengal and Punjab that CM Yogi should visit and talk to directors and artists there.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had warned CM Yogi ahead of his visit to the state that he would not let anyone take away business from the state.

CM Yogi’s visit to Mumbai

CM Yogi reached Mumbai yesterday is expected to meet several industrialists, bankers and film personalities regarding the upcoming Film City in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. After reaching Mumbai, he first met actor Akshay Kumar and discussed the possibilities of film production in Uttar Pradesh. He also met singer Kailash Kher.

In September this year, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had announced that Film City will be established in the state. CM Yogi had held a meeting with several film personalities to invite suggestions for the upcoming Film City.

