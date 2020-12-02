Yogi Adityanath responds to Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, busts claim about UP wanting to take film city away from Maharashtra

Responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s meltdown over his visit to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he was not taking anything away from the state of Maharashtra and that he was building a new Film City in Uttar Pradesh. “We’ve not come here to take anything away. We’re building a news Film City. Why one is getting worried about it? We’re giving something new to people in form of world-class infrastructure”, said CM Yogi when asked to comment on Raut’s remarks.

We’ve not come here to take anything away. We’re building a new Film City. Why one is getting worried about it? We’re giving something new to people in form of world-class infrastructure: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on being asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s Film City comments https://t.co/2sP3FmIbhe pic.twitter.com/REn2SqEDa4 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

CM Yogi said that the Mumbai film industry would remain there and a new Film City would be developed in Uttar Pradesh in a new environment according to new requirements.

We’re not taking anything anywhere. Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements: UP CM on being asked about Maharashtra CM saying that he won’t allow his state’s business to be taken away https://t.co/kSluuRkL4G pic.twitter.com/5OiTdQaTve — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Raut’s concern over CM Yogi’s visit

Rattled by CM Yogi’s visit to Mumbai, Raut had warned that it was not easy to shift Mumbai film city to another place. He said that there separate film industries in South India, West Bengal and Punjab that CM Yogi should visit and talk to directors and artists there.

Not easy to shift Mumbai’s film city to another place. The film industry in south India is also big, there’re film cities in WB & Punjab too. Will Yogi Ji also visit these places & talk to directors/artists there or is he going to do so only in Mumbai?: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/JTh6UU3CcM — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had warned CM Yogi ahead of his visit to the state that he would not let anyone take away business from the state.

CM Yogi’s visit to Mumbai

CM Yogi reached Mumbai yesterday is expected to meet several industrialists, bankers and film personalities regarding the upcoming Film City in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. After reaching Mumbai, he first met actor Akshay Kumar and discussed the possibilities of film production in Uttar Pradesh. He also met singer Kailash Kher.

In September this year, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had announced that Film City will be established in the state. CM Yogi had held a meeting with several film personalities to invite suggestions for the upcoming Film City.