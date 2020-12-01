Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Yogi Adityanath to visit Maharashtra to attract investments to UP, Uddhav Thackeray says will not let anyone forcibly take away businesses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Maharashtra tomorrow to encourage industrialists and celebrities to make investments in the state. CM Yogi is first expected to visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to attend the listing of Lucknow Municipal Corporation bonds. He will also meet the top executives of several companies including Tata group, L&T, Hiranandani etc. Lucknow is the first north Indian city to release the bond of its municipal corporation. Municipal corporations of Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Agra are also expected to release their bonds soon.

In order to attract investments for the upcoming Film City in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi will meet celebrities from the Mumbai film industry to encourage them to invest in the state. Celebrities who are expected to meet the Chief Minister include actors Randeep Hooda, Jimmy Shergill, filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Rajkumar Santoshi, Boney Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Neeraj Pathak, Tigmanshu Dhulia and trade analysts Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta. Grakhpur MP Ravi Kishan is also expected to be part of the meeting.

This year in September, CM Yogi had announced that country’s biggest film city will come up at Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. In the same month, CM Yogi had held a meeting via video conference with representatives from the film industry regarding the Film City. The state government has identified 1000 acre land for the project.

Maharashtra CM irked by CM Yogi’s visit

Annoyed by CM Yogi’s visit to Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today warned him that he would not allow anyone to “forcibly” take businesses away from the state. However, Thackeray clarified that he was not jealous of anyone’s progress if it happened through ‘competition’. Speaking at an event the Maharashtra CM said, “We are not jealous if someone progresses, we do not have any problem with someone’s progress if one competes. But if your are going to forcibly take anything away, then of course, I won’t let it happen and you (industrialists) will not be willing to go”.

CM Yogi’s decision of setting of country’s biggest Film City in Uttar Pradesh did not go down well with the Maharashtra CM who had taken a veiled dig at CM Yogi saying that attempts to shift the film industry would not be tolerated.

