Saturday, January 23, 2021
Delhi Court convicts AAP MLA for assaulting AIIMS security staff in 2016, could go to jail for up to 2 years: Details

Delhi Court convicts AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for assaulting AIIMS security staff
Somnath Bharti intimidates UP Police personnel(Source: Hindustan Times)
A Delhi Court on Friday convicted embattled AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in connection with the 2016 AIIMS assault case.

Bharti was accused of manhandling security personnel at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inciting a mob to damage a part of the boundary wall of the hospital.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey found Bharti guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assaulting a government employee and obstructing his work and damaging the government property.

The quantum of punishment will be announced by the court on January 23. There is a provision of a maximum sentence of two years under the sections filed against Bharti, therefore, if the judge decides to impose the maximum punishment, Bharti may go to jail for 2 years.

Additionally, the court acquitted Jagat Saini, Dalip Jha, Sandeep alias Sonu and Rakesh Pandey, who were also accused in the case. In 2016, the Chief Security Officer of AIIMS had lodged a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station regarding the assault.

Somnath Bharti arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police

Earlier this month, AAP leader Somnath Bharti was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while he was on his way to Rae Bareli. While Bharti was embroiled in a heated argument with police, an unknown man hurled ink at the Malviya Nagar MLA and escaped away.

Following the ink attack, Bharti was seen dishing out threats to police officers and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Bharti was arrested for criminal intimidation and promoting enmity between groups, police said, following remarks allegedly referring to Yogi Adityanath and the state’s hospitals.

“I will get you sacked. Bear this in mind. I can identify all of you. I will get all the officers who are trying to stop me today sacked,” said Somnath Bharti while threatening the police officer who stopped him from leaving the guesthouse.

“Nothing is going to happen from this. Yogi Adityanath’s death is assured. You have helped the attacker escape. You need to understand this. Tell Yogi Adityanath he would not achieve from such attacks,” Somnath Bharti said.

Bharti was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after misbehaving with police officials in Uttar Pradesh. 

