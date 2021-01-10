Sunday, January 10, 2021
Home World The Machh Massacre: Massive protests end in Balochistan over murder of Hazara coal miners...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

The Machh Massacre: Massive protests end in Balochistan over murder of Hazara coal miners by terrorists, Imran Khan makes insensitive remark

Protests erupted in Pakistan after the abduction and murder of 10 coal miners from the Hazara community in Quetta, Balochistan by Islamic State terrorists. The families of the victims refused to bury the dead until Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Kha himself paid a visit to mourn the deaths and much of their demands were accepted by the government.

OpIndia Staff
The Machh Massacre: 10 coal miners from Hazara community massacred, who are the Hazaras
Image credit: AFP
56

Protests erupted in Pakistan after the abduction and murder of 10 coal miners from the Hazara community in Quetta, Balochistan by Islamic State terrorists. The families of the victims refused to bury the dead until Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Kha himself paid a visit to mourn the deaths and much of their demands were accepted by the government. The massacre of Hazaras occurred at Machh in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

According to reports, some of the deceased Hazaras were shot dead while others were beheaded. Hundreds and thousands attended the funeral on Friday after negotiations between the government and protesters who had staged a sit-in. Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas and other leaders from the Hazara community were present at the cemetery. The attack occurred on Sunday, 3rd January.

The funeral was attended by National Assembly Qasim Suri Deputy Speaker and Special Assistant to the PM Zulfi Bukhari, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau, provincial minister Mir Arif Jan Mohammad and other government officials.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, speaking to the protesters, said that such “incidents of violence must now come to an end.” “No such written accord has ever been struck before with any other government in power,” he said citing the signing of the agreement with the Shuhda Action Committee.

Zaidi also claimed that “foreign elements wish to create sectarian division in Pakistan” and announced scholarships for the children of deceased. The Chief Minister of Balochistan said that recent events ought to serve as “learning lesson for the rulers of the country,” adding that the demands “should have been met without this sit-in.”

The armed terrorists had entered the residential compound of the Machh coalfield and abducted the sleeping miners from there before murdering them in cold blood. Protests broke out in Karachi and other cities as well demanding protection for the Shia minority community. “This is systematic ethnic cleansing of Hazaras in Balochistan and our security forces are behaving like lame ducks, doing nothing,” an activist said.

Daud Agha, a Shia leader, told reporters, “We want a decisive action and the arrest of all those who killed our people. We are sitting with the bodies of our dear ones here and we will bury them only when Imran Khan comes.” Several flights had to be cancelled in light of the protests.

Imran Khan makes an insensitive comment

Imran Khan had courted a controversy by calling the protesters ‘blackmailers’. “We have accepted all of their demands. [But] one of their demands is that the dead will be buried when the premier visits. I have sent them a message that when all of your demands have been accepted […] you don’t blackmail the prime minister of any country like this,” he had said.

The comment attracted severe criticism from his critics. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) vice president Sherry Rehman said, “He has proved that he is not only incompetent but also ruthless… This fascist prime minister has no empathy for the people… The only brother of six sisters is dead; they have no man left in their family… Does the prime minister still think that their demand is unjust?”

“It saddens me greatly that we have a prime minister like this who is not willing to listen to the voice of a mother, a sister or an aged father,” the mother of an 18-year old victim had said. “We will continue to sit here until he comes. That insensitive man has no feelings for us, but we have no problem with sitting with our loved ones in the cold. We have the determination to sit here for weeks.” Ultimately, he was forced to pay a visit and the dead were buried afterwards.

Who are the Hazaras?

The Hazaras are a Shia ethnic minority community in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In Pakistan, they have to suffer persecution because of their ethnicity as well as their Shia faith. Over the years, Hazaras have suffered greatly due to their identity in Pakistan. Data suggests that so far, at least 3000 Hazaras have lost their lives to bombings, car bombings and suicide attacks so far.

There are 4-5 million Hazaras in Afghanistan and nearly a million in Pakistan, many of whom are refugees from the neighbouring country. Hazaras are believed to be descendants of Genghis Khans and other Mongol soldiers who marched through the region in the 13th century.

Hazaras have been a historically persecuted community. As recent as the 19th century, they were sold as slaves. “Hazaras have been systematically discriminated against by Pashtuns and others during the Afghan pre-war periods,” Thomas Ruttig, co-director of the Afghanistan Analysts Network, said.

“Even open-minded non-Hazaras with a high degree of education have admitted to me that they feel a certain discomfort when they encounter Hazaras in certain positions of authority in Afghanistan,” said another expert. “They feel they should still be servants and labourers.”

In Afghanistan as well, they are persecuted by the Taliban and Islamic terrorists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMachh massacre
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

The Machh Massacre: Massive protests end in Balochistan over murder of Hazara coal miners by terrorists, Imran Khan makes insensitive remark

OpIndia Staff -
The Machh massacre of Hazaras involving coal miners from the Hazara community occurred in Balochistan.
Read more
News Reports

Poet Munawwar Rana incites mob to take down the Parliament, set crop godowns on fire

OpIndia Staff -
In a now deleted tweet, Munawwar Rana gave a call to demolish the Parliament building and set the godowns for grains storage on fire.
Read more

“Adani apples”: Has Adani really taken over agriculture sector after the three farm laws were passed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Images of Apples marketed by Farm Pik of Adani group were circulated on social media claiming it has taken over the sector using new farm laws

The allure of QAnon: The Cult of Q that has taken USA by storm and institutions are fighting hard, and failing, to contain

World K Bhattacharjee -
QAnon, or the Cult of Q, imposed itself on national consciousness after the recent storming of Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Rahul Gandhi returns to India after spending his new year’s eve at an undisclosed location believed to be Milan: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi had left to Milan, Italy where his extended family members are believed to be living, amidst the protests by a section of Punjab farmers against the farm laws passed by the Modi government.

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Social Media

NSE India gaffe: Shares pictures of ‘sexy diva’ and ‘hot girl’ Mouni Roy from official handle, deletes after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
NSE shared four sensual pictures of the actor with hashtags like #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva, #hotgirl, #mouniroyhot
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Nandigram office of Suvendu Adhikari vandalised, BJP blames TMC workers

OpIndia Staff -
Trinamool Congress has counter-blamed BJP for the incident, saying 'old' BJP workers vandalised the office of Suvendu Adhikari
Read more
World

The Machh Massacre: Massive protests end in Balochistan over murder of Hazara coal miners by terrorists, Imran Khan makes insensitive remark

OpIndia Staff -
The Machh massacre of Hazaras involving coal miners from the Hazara community occurred in Balochistan.
Read more
News Reports

NIA charge-sheet says Akhil Gogoi was planning to stoke violence by inciting Assamese people against Bengali population in Assam: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA said that the Akhil Gogoi and the witness addressed a massive crowd of over 6,000 people which later turned violent.
Read more
News Reports

Poet Munawwar Rana incites mob to take down the Parliament, set crop godowns on fire

OpIndia Staff -
In a now deleted tweet, Munawwar Rana gave a call to demolish the Parliament building and set the godowns for grains storage on fire.
Read more
Politics

Haryana: Anti-farm law ‘protestors’ resort to vandalism, disrupt the meeting of CM Manohar Lal Khattar

OpIndia Staff -
The anti-farm law protestors tore down the tents, forcing Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to cancel the event.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmers’ who had sent legal notices to Kangana Ranaut, BJP MPs, turn out to be AAP leaders

OpIndia Staff -
4 out of 5 so-called farmers whom the AAP had helped to send legal notices for defamation, are actively associated with the party
Read more
News Reports

Sita would have ended like Hathras victim if she was abducted by Ram’s followers instead of Ravana: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
Slamming Kalyan Banerjee, BJP's poll in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said that TMC is rattled due to the popularity of BJP
Read more
News Reports

“Adani apples”: Has Adani really taken over agriculture sector after the three farm laws were passed

OpIndia Staff -
Images of Apples marketed by Farm Pik of Adani group were circulated on social media claiming it has taken over the sector using new farm laws
Read more
World

The allure of QAnon: The Cult of Q that has taken USA by storm and institutions are fighting hard, and failing, to contain

K Bhattacharjee -
QAnon, or the Cult of Q, imposed itself on national consciousness after the recent storming of Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi returns to India after spending his new year’s eve at an undisclosed location believed to be Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi had left to Milan, Italy where his extended family members are believed to be living, amidst the protests by a section of Punjab farmers against the farm laws passed by the Modi government.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com