BBC airs ‘Death in Bollywood’ documentary which traces the controversial Jiah Khan death case

BBC Two has launched a three-episode documentary series on the mysterious death of late actress Jiah Khan who allegedly died by suicide in 2013. The first episode of the documentary titled Death in Bollywood was aired on Monday, the rest of the two episodes aired subsequently. The documentary reportedly includes the version of her death given by Aditya Pancholi, who is the father of Khan’s alleged boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi who is accused in her death case.

Jiah Khan, who was 25 at that time, was reportedly found hanging at her apartment in Mumbai in June 2013. She had left a lengthy suicide note running into 6 pages highlighting her strained relationship with Sooraj Pancholi.

Rejecting the suicide theory, Jiah’s mother Rabia Amin has been calling it a case of murder. She accused Sooraj Pancholi of murdering her daughter. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated the investigation into her death in 2014. In 2016, the CBI had re-confirmed her death as suicide after investigation.

In January 2018, a Mumbai court had charged Sooraj Pancholi with abetting Jiah Khan’s suicide. However, the case has not yet been decided. Earlier this month, the CBI had reportedly said that a further investigation would be carried out in the Khan’s case. Responding to this, Panchol’s lawyer had sought action against the central agency for contempt of court as the matter was still being investigated.

Jiah Khan’s mother accused Salman Khan of influencing investigation

The case of Jiah Khan’s mysterious was death was raked up following the mysterious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After allegations of murder started emerging in Rajput’s purported suicide, Rabia Amin had drawn similarities between the death of Rajput and that of her daughter.

She accused Salman Khan of sabotaging the investigation in her daughter’s death case. She said that Rajput’s case reminded her of how the CBI told her that Salman Khan called them up and asked them not to harass Pancholi as he had invested a of money in him.

“What happened with Sushant, has reminded me of 2015 when I went to meet CBI officer who had called me down from London. He said please come, we have found some incriminating evidence. I land up over there and he says, ‘Oh, by the way, Salman khan calls me every day and says he has invested a lot of money, please don’t harass the boy, please don’t interrogate him, don’t touch him. So what can we do, madam’? He was annoyed, he looked frustrated”, Amin alleged.

Mahesh Bhatt asked me to keep quiet: Jiah’s mother

Last year in August, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rabia Khan has opened up about how film director had intimidated her during the funeral of her daughter. She alleged that Bhatt tried to convince her that her daughter was mentally depressed. She further alleged that Bhatt threatened her to keep mum or face death. Khan also said that Bhatt used to intimidate her daughter when she was just 16 and was working with him. She called Bhatt a mouthpiece of Bollywood mafia.