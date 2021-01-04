Monday, January 4, 2021
Home News Reports Bengal: TMC leader Samsul Afrin created fake MNREGA ID cards, stole money to benefit...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Bengal: TMC leader Samsul Afrin created fake MNREGA ID cards, stole money to benefit his Bangladeshi relatives

Samsul Arfin, the accused TMC leader and Deputy Head of the Gurapashla gram panchayat in Nabagram block, had created fake job cards in the name of his relatives to collect money from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. 13 of the fake beneficiaries are Bangladeshis.

OpIndia Staff
How TMC leader used MNREGA scheme to benefit Bangladeshis?
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: New Indian Express)
73

An internal investigation by the administration in the Muslim-dominated district of Murshidabad has unearthed how a local TMC leader rigged the MNREGA scheme to benefit his Bangladeshi relatives to the tune of ₹7 lacs, reported Hindustan Times.

Samsul Arfin, the accused TMC leader and Deputy Head of the Gurapashla gram panchayat in Nabagram block, had created fake job cards in the name of his relatives to collect money from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MNREGA). Reportedly, Afrin created the fake job cards using variants of the name of the same beneficiaries and withdrew money from banks and post-offices using the ATM cards. He had transferred the fraudulently-obtained money to his relatives, 13 of whom are Bangladeshi nationals, as per the HT report.

Following a written complaint, a former Block Development Officer (Nabagram) conducted an internal inquiry and found that the Deputy Head of the Gurapashla gram panchayat and other staff members were involved in the misappropriation of funds. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Nabagram police station in December 2019, after the former BDO filed a complaint against Afrin and others.

TMC leader on the run

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating) and 486 (sale of goods with counterfeit property mark), as per the incumbent BDO Pankaj Das.

Although the TMC leader moved the Calcutta High Court for anticipatory bail soon after the FIR was filed, his petition was rejected. However, Afrin was not arrested and a little progress had been made so far in the case. A police officer, while assuring of his arrest, conceded that Afrin had been on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

Political Reactions on the case

While speaking about the case, TMC spokesperson Apurba Sarkar stated, “If the Deputy Head is involved in the alleged embezzlement of government funds the administration has the right to take legal action against him. We are not going to shield him.”

Reacting strongly over misappropriation of government funds to benefit Bangladeshis, Congress President Mir Badam Ali stated, “Arfin embezzled government funds with help from some staff members. Some of the beneficiaries are even minors. The TMC leader helped Bangladeshi nationals make money out of a Central government project.”

TMC leaders siphon off compensation meant for Cyclone Amphan

It may be noted that in June this year, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was forced to order a probe after allegations of large-scale corruption by TMC leaders in cyclone Amphan distribution had emerged. The state govt had decided to provide ₹20,000 each to 5 lakh people who had suffered damage to their houses due to the cyclone, but soon, more than 2000 complaints were filed with the CM alleging corruption.

Several TMC gram panchayat members and their relatives who own pucca houses and didn’t suffer any damage had received the relief, while genuine victims didn’t receive the same. Amazingly, some TMC leaders had actually justified getting money despite not suffering any damage, saying that the relief is meant for distribution among citizens, and that’s why they had also availed the same. Following the allegations, the state govt had ordered a probe. Later, the High Court had asked the CAG to probe the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTMC scam MNREGA, MNREGA Bangladeshi scam, Bangladeshi illegal immigrants
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Punjab farmers’ road blockade disrupts supply chain, traders body claim Rs 27,000 crore losses incurred

OpIndia Staff -
The supply of goods to and from Delhi has been 'greatly affected' due to the ongoing farmers protest
Read more

Bengal: TMC leader Samsul Afrin created fake MNREGA ID cards, stole money to benefit his Bangladeshi relatives

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even after a year of filing FIR, the TMC leader is yet to be arrested by the police.

COVID vaccines: A comprehensive list of FAQs to clear doubts about the vaccines and immunisation drive

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The government has released a list of FAQs to clear doubts and dispel rumours regarding the the COVID vaccines.

In 2020, digital channels of Prasar Bharati register massive growth, Pakistanis second highest audience for Doordarshan, All India Radio

Media OpIndia Staff -
India's public broadcaster clocked in over 100% growth in its digital presence during 2020.

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man’s family reverts to Hinduism in Rae Bareli, members of madarsa, village head try to burn them alive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Anwar, a resident of a Rae Bareli village, about three months back had reverted to Hinduism.

Recently Popular

News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

50th anniversary of victory in 1971 war: Bangladesh Army delegation to take part in Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
A delegation of the Bangladesh Army to participate in the Republic Day parade this year.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Punjab farmers’ road blockade disrupts supply chain, traders body claim Rs 27,000 crore losses incurred

OpIndia Staff -
The supply of goods to and from Delhi has been 'greatly affected' due to the ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh govt to bring law against stone-pelting, will recover damages: CM Chouhan

OpIndia Staff -
Under the proposed law, the accused will face strict punishment and have to pay for damages caused to public property.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC leader Samsul Afrin created fake MNREGA ID cards, stole money to benefit his Bangladeshi relatives

OpIndia Staff -
Even after a year of filing FIR, the TMC leader is yet to be arrested by the police.
Read more
News Reports

Reliance moves high court over vandalism and destruction of Jio telecom towers by ‘protesting farmers’ in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Jio had also written to TRAI alleging Airtel and Vodafone Idea were indulging in unethical campaign to port users from Jio to their network.
Read more
Government and Policy

COVID vaccines: A comprehensive list of FAQs to clear doubts about the vaccines and immunisation drive

OpIndia Staff -
The government has released a list of FAQs to clear doubts and dispel rumours regarding the the COVID vaccines.
Read more
Media

In 2020, digital channels of Prasar Bharati register massive growth, Pakistanis second highest audience for Doordarshan, All India Radio

OpIndia Staff -
India's public broadcaster clocked in over 100% growth in its digital presence during 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Another temple attacked, Goddess Sita idol found broken in Vijayawada

OpIndia Staff -
During the preliminary investigation, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikrant Patil spoke to the temple caretaker, Koteswaramma and assured the protestors that the accused would be nabbed.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim man’s family reverts to Hinduism in Rae Bareli, members of madarsa, village head try to burn them alive

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Anwar, a resident of a Rae Bareli village, about three months back had reverted to Hinduism.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com