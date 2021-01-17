The Bihar Police will now recruit people from the transgender community into its ranks after the state home department notified the matter following high-level discussions. According to reports, reservations will also be provided to the transgender community for the posts of constable and inspector with one seat out of 500 being reserved for them.

The Bihar Government has decided that people from the transgender community can now be recruited directly or by routine competitive process. A Superintendent of Police will have the authority to appoint them directly as a constable and a DIG will have the authority to appoint them a Sub-Inspector (SI). The basic educational qualification required for the same would be in accordance with the rules and regulations of Bihar Police Manual, 1978.

If the reserved seats are not filled by people from the transgender community, then the remaining will be filled by candidates from the general category. The parameters for physical fitness will be equivalent to those of female candidates while in terms of age, the minimum limit would be as per that mentioned in recruitment advertisements and the maximum would be equivalent to that of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Times of India reported.

“Government has taken steps for their recruitment in state police with which they would be integrated in the organization. We will do our best for them on the basis of their count in which they would get recruited after examination,” DGP Sanjeev Kumar Singhal said on Saturday.