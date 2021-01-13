Wednesday, January 13, 2021
COVID vaccine truck stopped by TMC leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury. Watch as he violently hurls stick at those trying to make way for vaccine

In a video shared by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, TMC leader can be seen moving his stick at his supporters even as they continued to block the road.

OpIndia Staff
A truck carrying coronavirus vaccine from Kolkata to Bankura in West Bengal was stuck in traffic jam because of protests led by TMC leader and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s President Siddiqullah Chowdhury against farm laws. As reported by NewsX, Chowdhury and his followers were blocking National Highway No 2 due to which the truck got stuck in traffic and had to take a 25 km detour.

National General Secretary, BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya shared a video in a tweet in which Chowdhury was seen holding a stick and running after those who were against the farmer protests. Vijayvargiya said, “West Bengal Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury protested against the agriculture laws in East Burdwan Galsi. When people protested against the roadblocks created by Chowdhury and his followers, the minister started hitting people with a wood stick.”

As per reports, when people came to clear the roadblock, Siddiqullah and his followers fought with them. As can be seen Chowdhury is hurling that stick at the ones who wanted to clear the roadblocks to let the vaccine pass.

Coronavirus vaccine was dispatched from Serum Institute of India’s Pune facility on Tuesday, January 12 for different parts of India so that the vaccination process can begin from January 16. The vaccine needs to be stored at specific temperature so that its efficacy is not lost.

Farmer protests

A large group of farmers is lodged on Delhi border protesting against the recently enacted Agriculture laws. The next round of discussion between unions and Government is scheduled for January 15. Amidst the ongoing protests, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the laws till further notice and formed a 4-member committee to file a report on the laws.

The Government has said on multiple occasions that it is open for discussion, but the farmer unions have stubbornly asked to repeal the laws. The Government had told the Supreme Court that organizations like Sikhs For Justice are taking advantage of the protests to provoke people against India. The Government will also submit an affidavit with documents to prove the claim that people with vested interest have infiltrated the protests.

Searched termssiddiqullah chowdhury, tmc leader stops covid vaccine truck, coronavirus vaccine truck stopped kolkata
