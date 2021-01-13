Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Home News Reports Dalit Rights body seeks NCPCR intervention in the alleged forced drug/porn addiction of Dalit...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Dalit Rights body seeks NCPCR intervention in the alleged forced drug/porn addiction of Dalit children by goons under Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh

The Dalit Positive Movement took cognisance of the rampant drug and porn addiction pushed by the ruffians in Malwani and wrote an email to NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo to take urgent action

OpIndia Staff
Dalit rights Body takes cognisance of drug/porn addiction of children in Malwani, writes to NCPCR
Representative Image(Source: India Today)
2

Dalit Positive Movement, a Dalit and OBC Rights initiative, has written a letter to National Commission for Protection of Children Rights (NCPCR) seeking immediate intervention in the alleged forced drug and porn addiction of Dalit children by goons in the restive region of Mumbai’s Malwani.

The Dalit Rights body has alleged that local goons under the aegis of Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh are pushing the Dalit children into the abyss of drug and pornography addiction. It has also stated in its complaint that names of BJP leaders Gopal Shetty and Ashish Shelar are being misused by the goons to suppress resistance from Dalit families in the region.

The Dalit Positive Movement took cognisance of the rampant drug and porn addiction pushed by the ruffians in Malwani and wrote an email to NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo to take urgent action to stop the goons from forcing Dalit children into the abyss of drug and pornographic material addiction.

Besides, the Dalit Rights body has also sought intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Ramdas Athavale to establish central intelligence agency to probe into 12 more cases of Hindus, including Dalits, the exodus from Mumbai’s Malwani region under the duress of Muslim oppressors and real estate mafias.

Muslim goons in Malwani allegedly accused of encroaching upon Hindu and Dalit lands and houses

Besides the scourge of drug and pornography addiction, in Mumbai’s Malwani, a Muslim majority region, the Hindu minority is constantly threatened and intimidated by the Muslim hooligans to force them into leaving their homes and lands. From once having more than 100 Hindu families, the locality now houses a mere 8-10 Hindu families and even they are planning to leave the area for the fear of persecution from the Muslim thugs.

According to the residents of the region, the goons enjoy political patronage from the local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, who is also a cabinet minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Allegedly, emboldened by their leader’s support, the Muslim hooligans have unabatedly encroached their lands and built madrassas and dargahs on government lands, the victims’ claim.

Earlier this month, BJP Mumbai President Mangal Prabhat Lodha took cognisance of the plight of the Hindu minority in Malwani and paid a visit to the region. Lodha, along with other local BJP leaders, met with the residents of the area and listened to their injustice meted out on them.

Speaking on the course of action to be taken by the party, BJP leader Sunil Koli informed OpIndia that they have given an ultimatum to the police officials to initiate action in the matter and submit them a report of the same to them by January 15. If the police fail in addressing the grievances of the victims, the saffron party would hit the roads and protest against the harassment of Dalits at the hands of the Muslim thugs in the region, he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Complaint filed against ‘mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik for spreading lies against Puri Jagannath Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Anil Biswal has lodged a complaint against controversial writer Devdutt Pattanaik in the Capital Police Station in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar for putting out false and derogatory tweets against Lord Jagannath Temple of Puri.
Read more
Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee

Protesting Punjab farmers gherao actor Janhvi Kapoor, bully her into giving an opinion on farm laws

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
When Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the protesting farmers gheraoed her and her crew and demanded an opinion on farm laws

In a bid to oppose UP’s anti-forced religious conversion law, ‘Liberals’ end up endorsing paedophilia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the reports that the youth was in a relationship with the Hindu girl, in reality, the youth had only talked with the girl a few times on social media. However, there was no relationship between the two.

Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl repeatedly raped by ‘boyfriend’, four others, prime accused Faiz Sheri blackmailed her by leaking intimate videos

Crime OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the victim claimed that Faiz Sheri promised her marriage a year ago and has been raping her since.

Recently Popular

World

Vanishing barons: Alibaba founder Jack Ma and 4 other Chinese billionaires who had mysteriously gone missing

OpIndia Staff -
Several prominent elites from China who had ran afoul with the CCP had mysteriously disappeared from the public eye, including Jack Ma
Read more
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar targeted for his sacred thread by anti-Brahmin activist accused of faking her Dalit identity by former husband

OpIndia Staff -
Meena Kandasamy has now targeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar over a picture where he can seen wearing the sacred thread.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Crime

Singer Renu Sharma accuses NCP leader and Maha cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde of rape, claims police apathy

Jhankar Mohta -
The victim has taken to Twitter to share her a copy of complaint she has filed against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde.
Read more
News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Does Twitter own Signal? Well, No. Here is all you need to know

Anurag -
Rumours suggested that Signal is owned by Twitter which turned out to be misinformation
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Dalit Rights body seeks NCPCR intervention in the alleged forced drug/porn addiction of Dalit children by goons under Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh

OpIndia Staff -
The Dalit Rights body has alleged goons of Malwani MLA Aslam Shaikh are allegedly forcing children of Dalits into drug and porn addiction
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against ‘mythologist’ Devdutt Pattanaik for spreading lies against Puri Jagannath Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Activist Anil Biswal has lodged a complaint against controversial writer Devdutt Pattanaik in the Capital Police Station in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar for putting out false and derogatory tweets against Lord Jagannath Temple of Puri.
Read more
News Reports

The US envisions a growing role of India in Indo-Pacific region to counterbalance China, reveals strategic document declassified by Trump admin

OpIndia Staff -
USA envisions that India will remain preeminent in South Asia and will take the leading role in maintaining Indian Ocean security
Read more
Cricket

Twitter run-chase: Anti-Modi Indians vote for Imran Khan in ICC Twitter poll to make Virat Kohli lose

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ran a poll to decide who is the best cricketer as a captain. The ICC poll included three legendary players and a Pakistani cricketer in the poll.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Video of an NSUI leader Tauqeer Ali hurling abuses to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
NSUI leader Taqueer Ali was recently promoted by the Congress party as the President of the Bulandshahr City Congress Committee
Read more
Entertainment

Protesting Punjab farmers gherao actor Janhvi Kapoor, bully her into giving an opinion on farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
When Janhvi Kapoor was shooting for Good Luck Jerry at Bassi Pathana in Punjab when the protesting farmers gheraoed her and her crew and demanded an opinion on farm laws
Read more
WTF News

Canada: Woman puts husband on a leash like a dog, ‘walks’ him to evade curfew rules

OpIndia Staff -
As the cops pointed out that her husband was not a dog, the woman reportedly protested. The cops also penalised the duo and fined them $1500 each.
Read more
News Reports

In a bid to oppose UP’s anti-forced religious conversion law, ‘Liberals’ end up endorsing paedophilia

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to the reports that the youth was in a relationship with the Hindu girl, in reality, the youth had only talked with the girl a few times on social media. However, there was no relationship between the two.
Read more
News Reports

Amid illegal construction controversy, Sonu Sood makes a ‘courtesy visit’ to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sonu Sood met Sharad Pawar before his hearing in Bombay High Court against BMC's demolition notice of his alleged illegal hotel in Juhu.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal Imam Association slams Owaisi and AIMIM, asks people not to vote for them

Aditi -
Mohammad Yahya said that a 'Muslim hardliner' like Owaisi will only provide advantage to 'Hindutva'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com