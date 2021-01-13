Dalit Positive Movement, a Dalit and OBC Rights initiative, has written a letter to National Commission for Protection of Children Rights (NCPCR) seeking immediate intervention in the alleged forced drug and porn addiction of Dalit children by goons in the restive region of Mumbai’s Malwani.

The Dalit Rights body has alleged that local goons under the aegis of Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh are pushing the Dalit children into the abyss of drug and pornography addiction. It has also stated in its complaint that names of BJP leaders Gopal Shetty and Ashish Shelar are being misused by the goons to suppress resistance from Dalit families in the region.

The Dalit Positive Movement took cognisance of the rampant drug and porn addiction pushed by the ruffians in Malwani and wrote an email to NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo to take urgent action to stop the goons from forcing Dalit children into the abyss of drug and pornographic material addiction.

Besides, the Dalit Rights body has also sought intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Ramdas Athavale to establish central intelligence agency to probe into 12 more cases of Hindus, including Dalits, the exodus from Mumbai’s Malwani region under the duress of Muslim oppressors and real estate mafias.

Muslim goons in Malwani allegedly accused of encroaching upon Hindu and Dalit lands and houses

Besides the scourge of drug and pornography addiction, in Mumbai’s Malwani, a Muslim majority region, the Hindu minority is constantly threatened and intimidated by the Muslim hooligans to force them into leaving their homes and lands. From once having more than 100 Hindu families, the locality now houses a mere 8-10 Hindu families and even they are planning to leave the area for the fear of persecution from the Muslim thugs.

According to the residents of the region, the goons enjoy political patronage from the local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, who is also a cabinet minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Allegedly, emboldened by their leader’s support, the Muslim hooligans have unabatedly encroached their lands and built madrassas and dargahs on government lands, the victims’ claim.

Earlier this month, BJP Mumbai President Mangal Prabhat Lodha took cognisance of the plight of the Hindu minority in Malwani and paid a visit to the region. Lodha, along with other local BJP leaders, met with the residents of the area and listened to their injustice meted out on them.

Speaking on the course of action to be taken by the party, BJP leader Sunil Koli informed OpIndia that they have given an ultimatum to the police officials to initiate action in the matter and submit them a report of the same to them by January 15. If the police fail in addressing the grievances of the victims, the saffron party would hit the roads and protest against the harassment of Dalits at the hands of the Muslim thugs in the region, he added.