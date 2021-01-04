Monday, January 4, 2021
Home Crime Delhi: Absconding Bilal Malik had hired men to kill ex-girlfriend and her mother, arrested...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Absconding Bilal Malik had hired men to kill ex-girlfriend and her mother, arrested after a month

As per the TOI report, Bilal was in a relationship with a girl named Mehad. However, he had concealed the fact from her that he was already married. When Mehad learnt about the truth in August last year, she broke all ties with Bilal.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi police nabs one Bilal Malik for murdering a woman. Read details
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Sambad English)
5

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi police have arrested 27-year-old Bilal Malik and his three other accomplices for the gruesome murder of a woman at Mansarovar Park in Northeast Delhi in November, as per a report in Times of India.

As per reports, Bilal was in a relationship with a girl named Mehad. However, he had concealed the fact from her that he was already married. When Mehad learnt about the truth in August last year, she broke all ties with Bilal. However, he became obsessed with her and continued to insist on marriage. But Mehad turned down all his requests. A disenchanted Bilal then sought the help of three people, namely, Abdul Salam, Sahil and Kamil and offered them ₹4 lacs to kill her.

On November 30, Bilal went to the residence of Mehad, and his accomplices, in Mansarovar Park and insisted that he wanted to marry her. The accused also vowed to divorce his current wife. But, when Mehad rejected the marriage proposal, his aides open fired at the girl and her mother Shama Khan. While Shama was killed, Mehad sustained critical injuries. On being informed, the police reached the crime spot and rushed Mehad to a hospital for further medical treatment.

The hunt for Bilal Malik

Bilal and his hired gunmen were absconding ever since the incident. Although the police conducted raids at several hideouts, they were unable to trace him. The cops had registered a case based on Mehad’s statement. After a month from the incident, the police received a tip-off that Bilal could be found at Bhopura road area near Loni in Ghaziabad. As such, the police laid down a trap and was successful in arresting Bilal. They had also recovered a pistol and five bullets.

Bilal had past criminal record

During interrogation, the accused revealed the location of his accomplices, whom the cops apprehended from Chandpur near Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. It has now come to light that Bilal, a resident of Nand Nagri, had earlier been involved in theft and possession of illegal firearms. He had met his co-accused while attending a relative’s marriage and soon became friends. One of his accomplices, Abdul Salam has a murder case lodged against him in Seelampur in 2006. The other two accused, Sahil and Kamil had no past record.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi Crime news, Delhi Crime video, Delhi murder
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Rubina Memon, a life convict in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, gets parole to attend daughter’s wedding

OpIndia Staff -
Rubina Memon, one of the convicts in 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case, is currently serving life imprisonment in Yerawada jail.
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of IT probe against a certain ‘Daljit Singh’ for money laundering and subsequent meltdown of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Diljit Dosanjh today had a meltdown on Twitter after Income Tax department launched a probe against 'Daljit Singh' for routing money illegally for farmers' protests
Read more

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

OpIndia Explains Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA

Delhi: Punjab farmers’ road blockade disrupts supply chain, traders body claim Rs 27,000 crore losses incurred

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The supply of goods to and from Delhi has been 'greatly affected' due to the ongoing farmers protest

Bengal: TMC leader Samsul Afrin created fake MNREGA ID cards, stole money to benefit his Bangladeshi relatives

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even after a year of filing FIR, the TMC leader is yet to be arrested by the police.

COVID vaccines: A comprehensive list of FAQs to clear doubts about the vaccines and immunisation drive

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The government has released a list of FAQs to clear doubts and dispel rumours regarding the the COVID vaccines.

Recently Popular

News Reports

IT dept launches probe against Music label Speed Records, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh for allegedly routing foreign money to finance farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department to probe allegations that Diljit Dosanjh routed funds from UK, Canada to fund the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
World

Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma disappears from public after criticising the government and President Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
China billionaire Jack Ma disappeared from the African talent show that he created, signalling souring relationship with China
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who mocked Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002 in his shows, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A local court in Indore rejected the bail pleas of the accused and sent them in judicial custody. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu activist who handed over Munawar Faruqui to police after his ‘comedy show’ insulting Hindu Gods explains why he did it: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Munawar Faruqui was handed over to the police on Friday for mocking Hinduism and Hindu deities in his stand-up show in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
Cricket

‘Covid protocol breach’ and outrage over beef: All you need to know about the dining controversy involving Indian cricket team

OpIndia Staff -
The copy of the bill that sparked the dining controversy doing the rounds shows that the cricketers allegedly consumed beef.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Delhi: Absconding Bilal Malik had hired men to kill ex-girlfriend and her mother, arrested after a month

OpIndia Staff -
After a month from the incident, the police received a tip-off that Bilal could be found at Bhopura road area near Loni in Ghaziabad.
Read more
News Reports

Children home run by Harsh Mander’s NGO in the dock as NCPCR inspection reveals child sex abuse: Here are the shocking details

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR conducted inspection at the two shelter homes under the scanner, run by an NGO of 'Love Caravan' Harsh Mander.
Read more
News Reports

Rubina Memon, a life convict in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, gets parole to attend daughter’s wedding

OpIndia Staff -
Rubina Memon, one of the convicts in 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case, is currently serving life imprisonment in Yerawada jail.
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of IT probe against a certain ‘Daljit Singh’ for money laundering and subsequent meltdown of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Diljit Dosanjh today had a meltdown on Twitter after Income Tax department launched a probe against 'Daljit Singh' for routing money illegally for farmers' protests
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Mohammad Noufal and Shamim from Wayanad arrested for sexually abusing two minor Adivasi girls

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala police arrested and charged them under the POCSO Act and the Prevention of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Violence Act
Read more
News Reports

50th anniversary of victory in 1971 war: Bangladesh Army delegation to take part in Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
A delegation of the Bangladesh Army to participate in the Republic Day parade this year.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Govt of India removes the word ‘Halal’ from its Red Meat Manual: Here is what it means

Nupur J Sharma -
In a welcome move, the government of India removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual issued by APEDA
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Punjab farmers’ road blockade disrupts supply chain, traders body claim Rs 27,000 crore losses incurred

OpIndia Staff -
The supply of goods to and from Delhi has been 'greatly affected' due to the ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh govt to bring law against stone-pelting, will recover damages: CM Chouhan

OpIndia Staff -
Under the proposed law, the accused will face strict punishment and have to pay for damages caused to public property.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC leader Samsul Afrin created fake MNREGA ID cards, stole money to benefit his Bangladeshi relatives

OpIndia Staff -
Even after a year of filing FIR, the TMC leader is yet to be arrested by the police.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com