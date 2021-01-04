In a major breakthrough, the Delhi police have arrested 27-year-old Bilal Malik and his three other accomplices for the gruesome murder of a woman at Mansarovar Park in Northeast Delhi in November, as per a report in Times of India.

As per reports, Bilal was in a relationship with a girl named Mehad. However, he had concealed the fact from her that he was already married. When Mehad learnt about the truth in August last year, she broke all ties with Bilal. However, he became obsessed with her and continued to insist on marriage. But Mehad turned down all his requests. A disenchanted Bilal then sought the help of three people, namely, Abdul Salam, Sahil and Kamil and offered them ₹4 lacs to kill her.

On November 30, Bilal went to the residence of Mehad, and his accomplices, in Mansarovar Park and insisted that he wanted to marry her. The accused also vowed to divorce his current wife. But, when Mehad rejected the marriage proposal, his aides open fired at the girl and her mother Shama Khan. While Shama was killed, Mehad sustained critical injuries. On being informed, the police reached the crime spot and rushed Mehad to a hospital for further medical treatment.

The hunt for Bilal Malik

Bilal and his hired gunmen were absconding ever since the incident. Although the police conducted raids at several hideouts, they were unable to trace him. The cops had registered a case based on Mehad’s statement. After a month from the incident, the police received a tip-off that Bilal could be found at Bhopura road area near Loni in Ghaziabad. As such, the police laid down a trap and was successful in arresting Bilal. They had also recovered a pistol and five bullets.

Bilal had past criminal record

During interrogation, the accused revealed the location of his accomplices, whom the cops apprehended from Chandpur near Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. It has now come to light that Bilal, a resident of Nand Nagri, had earlier been involved in theft and possession of illegal firearms. He had met his co-accused while attending a relative’s marriage and soon became friends. One of his accomplices, Abdul Salam has a murder case lodged against him in Seelampur in 2006. The other two accused, Sahil and Kamil had no past record.