Saturday, January 30, 2021
Home Opinions Three ways in which so called farmer protest is taking us back to the...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Three ways in which so called farmer protest is taking us back to the dark ages of the 1980s

Who wants to go back? Anyone fancy a return to the India of the 1980s? Well, what if I told you that prospect looms large at the doorstep of Delhi right now?

Abhishek Banerjee
Republic Day violence during farmer protests
Image Credit: Reuters
27

The 1980s were not a good time to be an Indian. The vast majority lived in absolute misery, standing in endless lines for everything from grain to cooking oil. If you had anything above subsistence level, such as enough money to buy a third hand 1960s model Ambassador car, you were considered middle class. If your family could afford a trip to Nepal, you would be dazzled by all the different kinds of ‘luxury’ soap available in their markets.

Many millions were destitute and the BBC came regularly to file ‘drain inspector’ reports. In Calcutta, a certain foreigner was so moved by our plight that she opened a “Home for the dying.” No medicines, no treatment. Just a place to lie down and maybe get a few drops of water before dying of hunger and disease.

It was a miserable way for nearly one-sixth of humanity to exist. Believe me, you don’t want to go back there. Four decades of failed Nehruvian socialist policies had turned India into a basket case. In case you are wondering, Pakistan had a much higher per capita GDP than we did.

Pushed to the wall, India finally decided to change course in 1991. And almost everything good that has happened in independent India followed after that. And in 2007, India finally did manage to wiggle past Pakistan in per capita GDP. Sixty years to catch up to Pakistan!

Who wants to go back? Anyone fancy a return to the India of the 1980s? Well, what if I told you that prospect looms large at the doorstep of Delhi right now? A group of so called farmer leaders have brought in people to block the national highways around Delhi. They have choked the national capital, caused factories to lose hundreds of crores of business, stormed the Red Fort and so on. But the most scary part is that they are trying to bring back everything that miserable about India of the 1980s.

Consider this. First, they all speak the language of hatred against private enterprise. Their rhetoric is straight out of an old Bollywood movie where the ‘angry young man’ takes on the greedy capitalists and ‘saves’ everyone from exploitation. They want to destroy mobile phone towers that connect us to the world. They want to ban all sales of produce across state or even district lines. And they want a legal guarantee that the government must buy everything at guaranteed rates at the local “market.” License, quota and permit. A command economy, a forever agrarian economy with low skilled farmers forever toiling on small plots of land.

Is this the nation you had in mind? Remember how we cherished the tag of fastest growing economy? Remember how we sulked when India lost that spot in 2019? Do you think the so called farmer leaders have a vision to match those aspirations? And yet, they say that this dim vision of India is the new cool. They are pumping the heady poison into the veins of young India, one ‘woke’ influencer at a time.

Second, when the so called leaders realized they could not muster mass support, what did they do? They began to stoke Sikh separatist sentiments. Thanks to these so called leaders, a social fault-line that had been plugged decades ago has turned into a gulf again. Once again, there are murmurs of fear and suspicion between Hindus and Sikhs.

Across the world, Khalistani organizations have jumped into the act. They lobby with foreign politicians who speak of this movement in openly religious terms. Even Indian liberals, many of whom write columns in western newspapers, support the agitators with openly religious slogans. They barely conceal their hand.

Decades ago, India paid a terrible price for this. Do you want to go back there again?

And most recently, after the storming of the Red Fort, the discredited movement has tried to turn over a new leaf. This time, they want to be a caste agitation. You know, I remember a time when caste based panchayats were derided as regressive and patriarchal. Who knew that in 2021, caste based panchayats would be hailed as the cutting edge of Indian “liberalism”?

A socialist agrarian economy, Sikh separatist movements and community action driven by caste based panchayats. Are we back in the 1980s yet? They say it’s the new cool. In fact, their message is targeting the youth. The generation that was born after (economic) independence. The generation that has not seen the human cost of Nehruvian socialism.

We get it. The Indian farmer is hard done by. Have you wondered why? Why is it that the average farmer does not want their sons and daughters to take up agriculture? Perhaps because the farmers got left behind by the rest. Once upon a time, a state like Punjab, powered by its farmers, was the richest in India. Today it is not even in the top ten. Why?

Because reform. Economic reform released the rest of the economy from the clutches of Nehruvian socialism. And it soared. The service sector, which was the least regulated, today accounts for over half of the nation’s GDP. The industrial sector, which is moderately regulated, has still managed to make its mark. Beyond these lies the agriculture sector, still in Nehruvian socialist mode, employing half of all people but not even producing a fifth of the GDP.

Today the same 1991 moment has come to the doorstep of India’s farmers. Will we fall for emotional blackmail by a bunch of so called leaders with nothing to offer the country except failed socialist ideas, separatist rhetoric and caste based panchayats?

In 1985, Rajiv Gandhi, the biggest and possibly the only beneficiary of Nehruvian socialism, had observed that just 15 paise of every rupee sent from Delhi ever reaches the ground. This December, PM Modi pressed a button and transferred money directly into the accounts of millions of farmers. Not a single paisa could be stolen in between.

This in a nutshell is the choice that India faces. India 2020+ or India 1980- ? Which one would you live in?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrepublic day violence
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Liberals trend #NathuramGodse on Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary while condemning those trending Nathuram Godse

OpIndia Staff -
Abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi, while trending #NathuramGodse said that those trending the same are 'perverts'
Read more
Opinions

Three ways in which so called farmer protest is taking us back to the dark ages of the 1980s

Abhishek Banerjee -
A group of so called farmer leaders have brought in people to block the national highways around Delhi.
Read more

The Wire instigates again despite autopsy of the protestor who died during Republic Day riot ruled out bullet injury

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Wire has published an article insinuating that the protester who died after a tractor overturned, had died because of bullet injuries.

‘Farmers’ protest leaked audio: Protestor admits of camping at Ghazipur border for money and free liquor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An audio recording of a call believed to be that of a protesting 'farmer' has gone viral on social media.

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

Media OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news

Rashtrapati Bhavan pulls up Rajdeep Sardesai, India Today for Netaji portrait blunder, to review further engagements with media house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On January 23, 2021, the President of India unveiled a portrait of Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary. However, Sardesai, along with other prominent 'journalists' had asserted the portrait was of Prosenjit and not of Netaji.

Recently Popular

News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
News Reports

Speculations rife, Rajdeep Sardesai quits India Today after channel took him off air for spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Sources claim that Rajdeep Sardesai termed his suspension and salary cut a big humiliation for him, and decieded to resign from India Today
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

Sources claim Aroon Purie has stepped in to ‘manage’ the resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai, he may exit at a more ‘honourable’ time later

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai may quit India Today at a later date so that his exit is not linked to controversies of this week
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more
News Reports

‘You are a Dalal and a part of Godi Media’: Protestors confront Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors had confronted Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sardesai tried to argue with them, they kept calling him 'Dalal' Dalal'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Social Media

Liberals trend #NathuramGodse on Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary while condemning those trending Nathuram Godse

OpIndia Staff -
Abusive troll masquerading as a journalist Swati Chaturvedi, while trending #NathuramGodse said that those trending the same are 'perverts'
Read more
WTF News

‘Easier to date than girlfriends’: Hong Kong man gets engaged with sex doll, says he has never kissed or had sex with her for...

OpIndia Staff -
The Hong Kong man, Xie Tianrong, also has a baby with his sex doll, Facebook page is filled with pictures of him with his fiance Mochi
Read more
Opinions

Three ways in which so called farmer protest is taking us back to the dark ages of the 1980s

Abhishek Banerjee -
A group of so called farmer leaders have brought in people to block the national highways around Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire instigates again despite autopsy of the protestor who died during Republic Day riot ruled out bullet injury

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire has published an article insinuating that the protester who died after a tractor overturned, had died because of bullet injuries.
Read more
Politics

Karnataka Congress MLC caught watching porn during legislative council session, gives bizarre excuse: Details

OpIndia Staff -
In his defence, Prakash Rathod said that he was deleting messages to free up space on his mobile to defend himself.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmers’ protest leaked audio: Protestor admits of camping at Ghazipur border for money and free liquor

OpIndia Staff -
An audio recording of a call believed to be that of a protesting 'farmer' has gone viral on social media.
Read more
Media

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Rashtrapati Bhavan pulls up Rajdeep Sardesai, India Today for Netaji portrait blunder, to review further engagements with media house

OpIndia Staff -
On January 23, 2021, the President of India unveiled a portrait of Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary. However, Sardesai, along with other prominent 'journalists' had asserted the portrait was of Prosenjit and not of Netaji.
Read more
News Reports

Banned for ‘blasphemy’ and accused to leading people to deviate from Islam, “Zindagi Tamasha” will represent Pakistan at Oscars

OpIndia Staff -
The makers of the movie Zindagi Tamasha had received a barrage of death threats and photos of decapitated heads for making a movie deemed as blasphemous by the fundamentalists
Read more
World

California: Law enforcement initiates investigation into vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue by Khalistanis, Indian Embassy seeks action

OpIndia Staff -
The Khalistani elements in California had desecrated the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis on January 28, second such incident in a month
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com