Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home Law 'SC of Hindu Rashtra', 'Eunuch', 'Har*mzada': Former head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, goes...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘SC of Hindu Rashtra’, ‘Eunuch’, ‘Har*mzada’: Former head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, goes on a tirade against Judiciary

OpIndia Staff
'Activist' Aakar Patel goes on a vile tirade against Supreme Court of India
Aakar Patel goes on a tirade against Supreme Court, images via Free Press Journal and
2

Human rights ‘activist’ and former Head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, went on an unprovoked and contemptuous rant against the Supreme Court of India on Friday night. He had earlier tried to incite Muslims and Dalits to resort to violence.

In a sexist and transphobic tweet, he compared the judges of the apex court with ‘eunuch’, suggesting that they were not ‘manly’ enough to stand up for the Judiciary. While referring to the sexual harassment case against erstwhile CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Aakar Patel wrote, “Eunuch judges of Supreme Court of Hindu Rashtra let sexual harasser Chief Justice appear in a case where he was himself accused. And we must genuflect to it as if it were some oracle of Delhi.”

Screengrab of Aakar Patel’s contentious tweets

However, on being slammed for his sexist remarks, he was quick to backtrack and delete his tweet. However, he did not stop with his tirade. He decided to replace the word ‘eunuch’ with ‘haramzada’. The former Amnesty India Head wrote, “Am deleting this tweet to remove the word eunuch and replacing it with haramzada. My apologies for using eunuch.”

Screengrab of Aakar Patel’s contentious tweets

Aakar Patel, nevertheless continued his vile tirade unabated. Labelling the Supreme Court of India as the apex court of ‘Hindu Rashtra’, he wondered whether children would be taught against the sexual harassment case against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

He claimed, “Wonder if our children will be taught that Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-who sent thousands to torture in Assam-sat in judgement in his own case. That the SC of Hindu Rashtra dismissed it.” Patel further accused Gogoi of leveraging his position to get a Rajya Sabha ticket, suggesting that he had been close to the current political dispensation at the Centre.

Screengrab of Aakar Patel’s contentious tweets

As a matter of fact, an in-house committee of the Supreme Court, comprising of Justices S A Bobde, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee, submitted its report on 5th May 2019, which said that they found no substance in the allegations contained in the allegations levelled against Ranjan Gogoi by a former female employee.

In another contemptuous tweet, Aakar Patel claimed that the Supreme Court, whose duty is to check the Executive’s overreach, has been intentionally chosen to be ‘pusillanimous’ (devoid of courage) and a ‘coward’. “It is the Judiciary that has power over there executive’s overreach. The fact that it has been pusillanimous and cowardly under Modi is a choice. Especially the Supreme Court of Hindu Rashtra.”

Screengrab of Aakar Patel’s contentious tweets

The tainted track record of Aakar Patel

On 31st May last year, while quoting a tweet by Colorado Times Recorder featuring a video of thousands of people running riots in Capitol in Colorado, Aakar Patel had tweeted that India Muslims, Dalits, Adivasis, women and poor also need to do protests like these. “We need protests like these. From Dalits and Muslims and Adivasis. And the poor. And women. The world will notice. Protest is a craft,” he had tweeted. His Twitter account was withheld thereafter.

Aakar Patel was booked under IPC sections 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons).

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account
Read more
World

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.
Read more

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

World OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

Media OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

World OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.

Salman Nizami claims his account was ‘hacked’ in 2013 when he made the derogatory rape tweets: Here’s what we found

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami had made some vile and disgusting tweets merely a month after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

Recently Popular

News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘SC of Hindu Rashtra’, ‘Eunuch’, ‘Har*mzada’: Former head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, goes on a tirade against Judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
In a contemptuous tweet, Aakar Patel claimed that Supreme Courthas been intentionally chosen to be 'pusillanimous' and a 'coward'.
Read more
World

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account
Read more
WTF News

Adventure sex turns fatal as man dies in Nagpur after lady ties rope around his neck: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the quest for adventure sex, the lady reportedly tied man's hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope and the result was fatal
Read more
World

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.
Read more
World

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account
Read more
News Reports

Three years after Rahul Gandhi said Tata Motors Sanand plant turned into ash, Congress leader AR Chowdhury calls it “a model for development”

OpIndia Staff -
Attacking Mamata Banerjee over the Singur issue, AR Chowdhury said that the alternate site in Sanand has become a model for development
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
News Reports

Another protest site springs up amidst the persisting stalemate between farmers and the central government over the Farm Bills

OpIndia Staff -
A new protest site has come up at Gangaicha border in Rewari even as the protest in Manesar is gathering steam
Read more
Politics

Salman Nizami claims his account was ‘hacked’ in 2013 when he made the derogatory rape tweets: Here’s what we found

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami had made some vile and disgusting tweets merely a month after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com