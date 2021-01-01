Amidst the ongoing farmers’ protest along the Delhi border, a disturbing video of a supporter of the new farm laws being intimidated and threatened by rabble-rousers in Punjab’s Nakodar is doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, a man named Lalli alias Amit Kumar could be seen encircled by a group of individuals that are dishing out threats against him for supporting the newly introduced agriculture laws.

Lalli aka Amit Kumar is seen in the car stoically recording the incident when a bunch of pro-farmers’ protest supporters accosted him and threatened him for backing the Farm Laws.

“This is Lalli. He supports the Farm Bills and claims they are correct. I’d like to ask you, who feeds you? Come out. Come out. Show some guts. You backstab us after eating food grown by us. You claim Modi is correct? This is correct, you see (brandishing a sword). I will chop you for calling farmers liars,” the man threatening says while pointing towards a car dealer centre and adding, “Why are you putting cars of such a dealer? This is Modi’s man. I will destroy your cars.”

The police informed that a complaint has been filed by the anti-Farm Law protesters against Amit Kumar. Speaking to OpIndia, Station House Officer Jatinder Kumar claimed that the complainant has alleged that Kumar had hurled invectives and abuses at them. He further added that Amit has so far not filed any complaint in the matter. Nonetheless, the police have taken cognisance of the threatening videos that are doing the rounds on social media websites, and a probe has been launched in this regard.

Protesters resort to threats and intimidation to pressurise government into revoking new farm bills

The demonstrators protesting against the farm bills have often resorted to using threats and intimidation to browbeat the government into repealing the new laws. Earlier, the farmers’ protests, which is hijacked by pro-Khalistani supporters, saw participants gloating over the death of former PM Indira Gandhi and forewarning a similar fate to PM Modi if the new laws are not revoked. On one such occasion, the threatening statements against PM Modi were made in presence of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

In one of the videos from the protests, a demonstrator was seen threatening PM Modi with dire consequences if the solution is not reached in the upcoming meeting between the farmers and the Centre over the agriculture bills.

“December 3 ko meeting hai, agar hal koi hua toh thik hai nahin toh…aap jaante nahin…hamare shaheed Udham Singh ne goro ko Canada me jake thoka…Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein…(If we can hit the whites in Canada, Delhi is nothing. We had bumped off Indira. A similar fate awaits PM Modi if the talks that are scheduled to happen on December 3 do not yield the desired results),” a protester threatened while talking to media.