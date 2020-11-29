Amidst the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ along the Punjab-Haryana border, which have now been hijacked by Khalistanis elements, a couple of videos have emerged of an elderly Sikh man threatening to teach a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi just like ‘they taught Indira Gandhi’. Interestingly, these threatening statements were made in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan meets farmers at Burari’s Nirankari Samagam Ground – the approved site for protest against Farm laws. He says, “MLAs and workers come here to ensure that they don’t face any problem of food or stay, we’ll take care of it as long as they stay here.” pic.twitter.com/uLozoodQXI — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

‘No Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Only Sikh, Muslim and Christian slogans’

In the video, the man said, “Asi nahi kehnde, No Bharat Mata di Jai. Asi tan Bole Sau Nihal, Assalam Walekum, Hallelujah, aehi asi kavanhge. Asi Bharat Mata di Jai nahi kehna. Te Kejriwal nu kaho ke aithe tere bande, asi ohna nu fad laina, je ohna ne Bharat Mata di Jai kehni hai. Bharat Mata di Jai Modi Kave, Bhagwat Kave. Oh kehnda ae Jai Hind. No Jai Hind. Asi tan Musalmaan kaum da naara challuga, Sikh kaum da naara chaluga, Isai da chaluga, maanavtavadi naara chaluga. Ais karke ae vi band hona chahida. Aithe Bharat Mata di gal…

Translated, it means:

“We won’t say Bharat Mata ki Jai. We will only say Jo Bole Sau Nihal, Assalam Wailekum, Hallelujah. We won’t say Bharat Mata ki Jai. Tell Kejriwal if his men try to say Bharat Mata ki Jai we will catch them. Modi and Bhagwat can say Bharat Mata ki Jai. They say Jai Hind. We won’t say Jai Hind. We will only say slogans of Muslims, Sikhs and Christians.”

In the second part of the video, he was heard threatening PM Modi. He said, “Hum na seekhna chahte hai, hum seekhe hue hain. Humne Indita Gandhi ko bhi sikhaya, humne General Vaidya ko bhi sikhaya hai, hum Modi ko bhi sikhayenge. Aaj sikha dein, kal sikha dein. Yeh hamara tractor hai. Modi kehta tha hum aane nahi denge. Humne pehla border toda, fir doosra toda, fir teesra toda, fir Delhi ka toda, fir Majnu Tilla. Won Majnu Tila pe jo thanedaar ne humpe lathi maari hai na uska naam yaad hai. Usko bhi sabak sikhayenge. Chodenge nahi. Hum chote nahi. Apna hisab kitan barabar rakhte hain. Yeh bhai hai (points finger to Amanatullah Khan) hamare saath chale

Translated, it is evident that the Khalistani was trying to threaten PM Modi with the same fate as Indira Gandhi:

“We don’t want to learn, we are already educated. We have taught a lesson to Indira Gandhi and General Vaidya. We will teach a lesson to Modi. Either Today or Tomorrow. Modi said he wouldn’t let us enter. We have broken the borders and joined Delhi. The officer at Majnu Tila who ordered Lathicharge at us, we know his name. We will teach him a lesson. We don’t let any go. We keep our books clear. This is our brother (points fingers at Amanatullah Khan) he should come with us”.

In fact, not just Prime Minister Modi, the Khalistani, in the presence of Amanatullah Khan said that they would also teach a lesson to the police officer who stopped them at Majnu ka Tilla since they know his name.

Shockingly, he pointed to Amanatullah Khan and said that he was their brother and he should help them with their nefarious designs.

Amanatullah Khan a common face when trouble brews – Now, standing with Khalistani elements hijacking the farmer protest, then, with those orchestrating Delhi anti-Hindu riots

The anti-Hindu riots that shook Delhi in February 2020 had the distinct handprint of AAP. Not only did their councillor, Tahir Hussain, was involved in fanning the riots and even playing an active role in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, but Amanatullah Khan, who is now being seen with Khalistani elements, was also an important part of that conspiracy.

The nexus between the ant-India brigade and the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party to instigate violence on the streets of Delhi was exposed at the time. In January, only a few days before the riots broke out, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, who is accused of instigating Muslims to indulge in violence, was present alongside Sharjeel Imam – the chief co-ordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protest, who has been seen pushing secessionist agenda.

In a shocking video, it was seen that AAP leader Amanatalullah Khan was present next to anti-India propagandist and Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ mastermind Sharjeel Imam during an anti-CAA protest. In the video, it can be clearly seen Khan asking whether people want to protest or prepare for Friday prayers in Mosques.

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan had also created ruckus outside Delhi police state demanding the release of a 22-year-old Muslim youth named Furkan who was accused of instigating riots in Jamia Millia University in December.

It is pertinent to note that Sharjeel Imam is now in custody and has been accused of being one of the masterminds of the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Incriminating connections of protests with Khalistani elements

PFI, SFJ, and other organizations affiliated with terror organizations and the Khalistani movement have supported the protests. Those who had provoked people during anti-CAA protests are also a part of these protests. Khalistani supporter actor Deep Sidhu is leading a massive part of the Farmers’ protest raising more questions about the intentions of the people involved.