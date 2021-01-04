Two teenage youths named Mohammad Noufal and Kaniampatta Shamim from Wayanad have been arrested by the Kerala police on Sunday. The youths, aged 18 and 19 respectively, hail from Kambalakkad, one of the small towns near Kalpetta in the Wayanad district, Kerala. They are accused of sexually abusing two minor Adivasi girls on new years eve.

The incident came to the fore when a parent of one of the girls lodged a missing complaint with the police. It is alleged that the two accused persons used to talk to the two minor girls over the phone and gradually established a relationship.

On new years eve, the youths took the girls to a lodge in Mysore where they raped them. The boys have been arrested and charged under the POCSO Act and the Prevention of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Violence Act.