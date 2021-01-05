Bollywood actress Richa Chadha is on the dock after sharing a poster from her new film ‘Madam Chief Minister’ loosely based on the life of BSP supremo Mayawati. The movie is set to release on the 22nd of January. The movie is a “political drama about an ‘untouchable’ who hustles and makes it big in life!”

Glad to present to you all, my new movie #MadamChiefMinister, a political drama about an 'untouchable' who hustles and makes it big in life! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7dXDY1KRIX — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 4, 2021

Contrary to expectations of the filmmaker, perhaps, the poster is facing intense criticism for the manner in which Mayawati has been portrayed. She is shown holding a broom which, as people on social media have pointed, was perceived to be a derogatory manner of depicting a Dalit leader.

There is levels and layers and layers of the UC eye/ worldview that went into this film and the poster just shows it, let alone the UC casting, the obvious brown face, the bruised face, as if disheveledness is inherent to non-Savarnas, havent we moved past this already https://t.co/kjhPf0J3R1 — Elektra Wintour (@ElektraWintuor) January 4, 2021

Do you even use that kind of jhadoo in your home @RichaChadha https://t.co/6k7ZyvuXwj — ऑगस्ट क्रांति (@augustkrantii_) January 5, 2021

Some have commented that people such as Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker are ‘more dangerous’ than ‘Sanghis’.

Richa Chadda, Tapsi, Sawra Bhaskar….. Etc



Always remember these name more dangerous than Sanghi https://t.co/DVAxH7yOt3 — Shadow Home Minister of India 🇮🇳 (@Bhaujan_connect) January 4, 2021

Remember @ayushmannk? He talked about "untouchables" for brief period, when his movie article 15 was round the corner. Now he can't be seen anywhere.



Richa has been chanting "Jai Bhim" for a while now. This has now been a movie promotion strategy of bollywood. https://t.co/ODDn7zshhG — The God of Mischief (@invincisachin) January 4, 2021

The movie poster was also accused of being ‘casteist’.

This is how you portray behenji if you understand her struggle. This is how you tell her story if you aren't a casteist scumbag.https://t.co/zV4BwKOin3 https://t.co/t8TDL3SLM1 pic.twitter.com/C9HkRqeT5E — Kodunthamizhan (@kodunthamizhan) January 4, 2021

Others have commented that ‘UCs’ (so called Upper Castes) cannot be expected to make accurate movies about ‘struggles of Dalits’. They also called for more Dalit representation in Bollywood.

Instead of perpetuating these stereotypes we UCs have believed for so long, why can't they make space for actual dalit people and give them opportunities??? How are a bunch of UCs going to make an accurate movies about struggles of dalits??? https://t.co/EthiC9BVTL — Kai (he/him) (@iamdaddymarx) January 4, 2021

UCs need to stop invading spaces which are not theirs to begin with. https://t.co/VMUQWY7oDL — . (@jungleegulmohar) January 4, 2021

Not someone with a chadha surname, playing this role.

Bollywood when will you learn? https://t.co/SUTdFFyE4u — Vanderwall (@kochikamikaze) January 4, 2021

Madam Chief Minister has been directed by Subhash Kapoor and features Richa Chadha in the lead role. The movie was officially announced in February 2020 and is set to hit the theatres in January 2021. Despite the criticism on social media, other members of the Bollywood fraternity such as Tapsee Pannu have hailed the work. The movie also stars Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti.