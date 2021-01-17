Sunday, January 17, 2021
‘Azadi’ slogans raised at Azad Maidan in Mumbai as thousands of Muslim protestors gathered to protest against farm laws

In an undated video that has now surfaced on social media, one such anti-farm law 'protestor' was seen gathering support for so-called farmers in the name of Triple Talaq, Asifa rape case and the NRC.

Protests at Azad Maidan (Photo Credits: Youtube/ ABP News)
On Saturday, thousands of Muslim protestors gathered at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai to show ‘solidarity’ with the so-called farmers protesting against the historic farm laws enacted by the Union government.

ABP News reported that the protestors raised ‘Azadi’ slogans in support of the farmers at the ‘Kissan Alliance Morcha’ that was held at the Azad Maidan yesterday. “Mumbaikars support farmers’ protest,” read the banner on the stage. Reportedly, demonstrators across several social organisations have organised the movement against the farm laws.

As per reports, preparations are underway to give the protests the shape of a national movement as witnessed between December 2019 – February 2020 during anti-CAA protests. Under the pretext that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) would strip Muslims of their citizenship, ‘protestors’ had gone on a rampage killing 52 people and injuring more than 200 people in the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. Questions are now being raised whether the ‘farmer protests’ will eventually pan out like the Anti-CAA protests.

Anti-farm law ‘protestor’ lists perks to draw support of Muslims

In an undated video that has now surfaced on social media, one such anti-farm law ‘protestor’ was seen gathering support for so-called farmers in the name of Triple Talaq, Kathua rape case and the NRC. “Today, we are distressed. It is our responsibility to get people out of their homes. Tomorrow, we will have to reach the Azad Maidan and gather near the masjid. We have made arrangements for bus travel, food and water. We will ensure the security of everyone.”

As pointed out by several social media users, the man did not even mention the farm laws for once and instead listed the amenities available at Azad Maidan to gather support for the protests on Saturday.

