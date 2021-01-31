Flipkart-owned fashion marketplace Myntra on Friday announced that they have decided to change its logo after a Mumbai-based activist filed a complaint with the Mumbai cyber police.

The E-commerce site Myntra has decided to rework its logo after it ran into a controversy over it alleged ‘insulting’ and ‘offensive’ logo. A complaint was lodged with the police against the logo terming it as offensive for women prompting the E-commerce website to make a major decision.

In December last year, one Naaz Patel associated with an NGO called Avesta Foundation had lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Cyber police alleging that the Myntra logo was ‘insulting’ and ‘offensive’ towards women. Naaz Patel had also taken to various social media sites to voice her dissent against the company’s logo. The NGO had also termed the logo as ‘abusive’.

In her complaint Patel had demanded the removal of the logo by the Flipkart-owned e-commerce company and appropriate action against the firm.

Following that, the E-commerce major is replacing the old logo on its website and app. Reportedly, Myntra has also issued printing orders for packaging material with their new logo.

However, the entire controversy and supposed minor changes to the logo has left the netizens in splits, who came up with their hilarious reactions.

Social media enjoy a filed day at the expense of Myntra

As usual netizens enjoyed the controversy as they posted several relatable memes to express their views on the controversy.

Taking a dig at the NGO, which filed the complaint against Myntra, one user highlighted how changing logos has now become a part of ‘feminist’ movement.

Another social media said that the logo of Doordarshan also needs to be changed because of its alleged ‘derogatory’ logo.

Nevertheless, the logo controversy has given Myntra an opportunity to market its brand and increase it presence on social media.