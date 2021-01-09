In a bizarre incident in Nagpur, a 30-year-old man died due to suffocation after sex adventure with his partner went wrong and turned out be fatal.

According to reports, the incident took place at a lodge in Khaparkheda area of the city in the wee hours on Friday. The police said that the deceased was in a relationship with the woman, who is married and has a child for the last five years.

The police said that the couple came to the lodge on Thursday night to spend time together. In the quest for adventure sex, the lady reportedly tied man’s hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope. She allegedly used another rope around his neck to heighten sexual arousal, a police official said.

“The woman then went to the washroom, just when the chair to which the man was tied, slipped and the rope around his neck got tightened. When the woman returned, she found her partner lying motionless,” he said.

Woman admits of having illicit relationship with the deceased man

As the man lost his consciousness, the woman immediately called for help. A room service staffer came and untied the man from the chair.

The police were altered, who rushed to the spot immediately. The woman was detained for questioning and the man’s body was sent for post-mortem.

“The woman has admitted that she was in an illicit relationship with the man. The police have also recorded the statements of the waiters, the lodge manager and room service boys and seized the cellphones of the woman and the deceased man for probe,” the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Khaparkheda police station and further investigation is on, the Nagpur police said.