Sunday, January 10, 2021
West Bengal: Nandigram office of Suvendu Adhikari vandalised, BJP blames TMC workers

Suvendu Adhikari had joined BJP in December 2020 after leaving Trinamool Congress.

Suvendu Adhikari's Nandigram office vandalized (Image: Economic TImes)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers vandalised BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari’s Nandigram office. The incident took place on Saturday night. BJP has demanded that the persons behind the incidents should be arrested. Suvendu Adhikari had joined BJP in December 2020 after leaving Trinamool Congress.

Kanisha Panda, BJP said that TMC is using muscle power. He said, “We protest against an incident caused by TMC Harmad cadres at Nandigram. We want to say them what they are doing these things by using muscle power. Today’s administration is with you that’s why you are doing so.” He further added that the party workers have told the administration will be held responsible for the future incidents if they do not take action and arrest the accused. “I am giving the challenge that our fight against this fight will be continued,” he added.

TMC blamed old BJP workers for the incident

Trinamool Congress has counter-blamed BJP for the incident. The ruling party said that ‘old’ BJP workers have allegedly vandalised the Nandigram office. SK Sufian, Vice President, TMC East Midnapore district said, “They [BJP] always lie, and they make a habit of lying, they tore TMC flag and Mamata Banerjee’s picture was burnt. Suvendu Adhikari’s Sahayak Kendra vandalised by old BJP workers who were present in the meeting and made allegations against TMC.” He further added that BJP should control their own workers rather than blaming TMC.

