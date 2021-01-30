Today, on the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, hashtag ‘Nathuram Godse’ has been trending on the top on Twitter, with nearly 45k tweets employing it by Saturday evening.

#NathuramGodse trending at number 2 on Twitter

Ever since the hashtag started trending the so-called liberals seemed outraged as a ‘tribute’ to his assassin, Nathuram Godse, emerged as the top trend on the microblogging site. However, in a bid to condemn such ‘trends’, the ‘liberals’ ended up contributing to the trend, thereby giving it more prominence.

Topping the list of this leftist cabal was the abusive trolls Swati Chaturvedi, who spends most of her free time on the internet peddling conspiracy theories against the BJP. The ‘journalist’, amusingly called all those trending the hashtag as “perverts”.

Swati Chaturvedi on ‘perverts’

The habitual fake news peddler Saba Naqvi also pitched in. She too was quite surprised that Nathuram Godse was trending in “New India”.

Saba Naqvi contributing to making the trend higher

CPI(M) leader went a step ahead to call all those trending Nathuram Godse a traitor. Little did he know that he too, thoughtlessly fell in the group of those ‘traitors’.

Comrade helping Nathuram Godse trend

Congress leader Salman Nizami, who had made some vile and disgusting tweets merely a month after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case also jumped on the bandwagon.

Congress leader contributing to Nathuram Godse trend

Perhaps these ‘intellectuals’ are oblivious to how Twitter Trends algorithm works. Though it is based on multiple factors, a hashtag generally begins to trend when a large number of people use it in a short window of time. And these patron saints of Gandhism chose to use the hashtag, thereby making it the top trending hashtag on Twitter today.

Over the years, Godse has merely become a stick to beat Hindutvavadis with and an excuse to exclude the Hindu Right from the corridors of power. These so-called liberals and political opponents, including Congress bigwigs like Rahul Gandhi, have often relied on Nathuram Godse to attack Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It’s a familiar trope that is often repeated all across the media by the same set of individuals over and over again hoping that it will somehow stick. However, much to the dismay of these detractors, it hasn’t stuck thus far and it is unlikely that it will somehow in the future.

Today India remembers MK Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary. Every year on January 30th, India marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Divas. It is also observed to pay homage to the freedom fighters who laid their lives for India’s independence.