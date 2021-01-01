Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar, who was recently seen threatening the owner of sweets shop to change the name of the shop, is trying to get all the criminal cases filed against him withdrawn. According to the Hindustan Times, Nandgaonkar has 55 criminal cases filed against him. The Maharashtra cabinet had cleared a proposal on December 2 allowing for the withdrawal of cases registered for social and political agitations filed in last five years till December 31, 2019. Nandgaonkar has asked his lawyers to initiate the process for withdrawal of the cases against him.

“I have no regrets for having criminal cases registered against me. Most of the sections under which cases are lodged against me are non-bailable, but every time, I have been given bail by honourable courts as they believed by intention. In none of the cases was I imprisoned. All my agitations are for social causes and against injustices to common man. In most of the cases- be it overcharging by autos or inflated bills by hospitals during the pandemic- the results were seen”, he said. Nitin Nandgaonkar said that the cases pending against him were fit for withdrawal under the policy. Nandgaonkar had reportedly thrashed a few auto drivers for rigging their meters and also attacked a molester from Matunga. He has cases filed at various police stations.

The government prosecutor said that cases for social and political protests are withdrawn under section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure only after the approval of public prosecutors and trial courts.

Nandgaonkar had threatened Karachi Sweets shop owner to change the name of his shop

Last year in November, a video of Nitin Nandgaonkar threatening the owner of Karachi Sweets shop located in Bandra West to change the name of his shop had gone viral on social media. He told the shop owner that Karachi is in Pakistan which is a country of terrorists. He said that he did not want anyone to use the name Karachi to run a business in India. Following his threats, the shop owner had to hide the name of his shop by covering it with newspapers.