Friday, January 1, 2021
PM Modi has the highest approval rating among world leaders

Morning consult had tracked the approval ratings of the current world leaders in India, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

OpIndia Staff
Representational image, courtesy: ORF
In a recent survey conducted by US data firm Morning Consult, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the highest approval rating as compared to world leaders from 12 other nations.

A report by WION discussed the survey conducted by Morning Consult.

The data firm stated that the survey was conducted based on ‘seven-day moving average of adult residents’ in individual countries and that the data for 13 countries would be updated each week. In India, Morning Consult conducted the survey on 2,126 adults, with an error margin of +/- 2.2%, and found that PM Modi clocked 75% approval for his leadership while only 20% disapproved, as of December 21.

Screengrab of the data published by Morning Consult

Net approval of world leaders of 13 countries

The data, last updated on December 23, thereby puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of ‘net approval’. Morning Consult defined net approval as “the share of each country’s residents that approve minus the share that disapprove of their respective head of state.” As such, PM Modi has a net approval rating of 55% while French President Emmanuel Macron had a net rating of -27%.

Comparison of Net approval rating of global leaders via Morning Consult

The US-based data firm conducts 11,000 daily interviews about leadership approvals across the globe. Using its propriety platform, Political Intelligence, Morning Consult provides real-time data for elected officials, voting issues and political elections.

Indians lauded the performance of PM Modi in August 2020

A year after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation poll was published in August 2020. The extremely significant survey, which came amidst the Coronavirus pandemic that had struck the country, reealed how Indians continued to be satisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation poll, almost two-thirds of people who participated in the survey were happy about the Modi government’s handling of the economic crisis. At least 71 per cent of the citizens had rated the Modi government’s handling of the economic distress caused by coronavirus pandemic as ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’.

The MOTN survey of India Today also stated that 43 per cent of the total respondents said that the Modi government had handled the economic crisis better than the previous Manmohan Singh government. The poll showed that at least 88 per cent of the respondents said that the Modi government was better or at par when compared with the previous government in handling the economic crisis.

