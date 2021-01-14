Punjab farmer’s turban tossed as Akalis, farmers clash in Punjab’s Faridkot, farmers allege Police inaction

A violent clash broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers and protesting farmers in Punjab’s Faridkot after farmers gheraoed former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. As reported by Times Now, earlier the farmers had gheraoed Badal in Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala as well.

As per the report, the SAD workers first got into a verbal spat with the farmers and then things escalated. The SAD workers allegedly used lathis and clashed with the farmers where one farmer’s turban was also tossed. After that, the farmer alleged that the police, instead of helping the farmers, the cops helped Shiromani Akali Dal.

The SAD broke off the NDA alliance over the farmer bills few weeks back. Farmers also demanded that the SAD leaders and workers should also join the Punjab farmers who have blocked the roads to the national capital.