Sunday, January 24, 2021
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi says if farmers and labourers are strong, India does not need to deploy armed forces at Indo-China border

Continuing his political rhetoric, the Gandhi-scion said that if India's small and medium industries were strengthened, then Chinese President will wear 'Made in India' shirt.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi in Erode/ Image Source: ANI
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is on a trip to Tamil Nadu ahead of the state assembly elections, said on Sunday that the workers, farmers and labourers in the country are being neglected at the expense of five-six business houses and claimed that the Indian labourers could replace the security personnel at the Indo-China border.

Addressing a rally at Erode, Tamil Nadu, the Gandhi-scion pushed for demilitarisation of Indian borders, especially along the Indo-China border saying that the government was using Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to protect India from China, however, it should use India’s farmers and labourers at the borders instead of Armed Forces at the border.

‘You are using the Indian Army and Navy to protect India from China. If you use India’s farmers, labourers and workers, you will not need the Army, Navy and Airforce at the borders,’ said Rahul Gandhi while interacting with the weavers’ community in Erode. The Kerala MP also said that he can guarantee that if India’s labourers, farmers and weavers were strong, they were protected and given opportunities, China would never dare to come inside India.

The Congress party, which has signed an MoU with the Chinese Communist Party, seems to be playing a dangerous game of politicising national security by calling to demilitarise the Indo-China border and instead deploy Indian farmers and labourers to protect the borders.

Continuing his political rhetoric, the Gandhi-scion said that if India’s small and medium industries were strengthened, then Chinese President will wear ‘Made in India’ shirt.

Attacking the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi made false claims saying that every act of the Indian government is to strengthen 5-6 businessmen and weaken India’s real strength i.e., the labourers and weavers of India.

“If India’s weavers, farmers, labourers are given opportunities then China would not dare to come into India. If India’s small-medium factories are strong, President of China will be wearing a ‘Made in India’ shirt, Chinese people will drive Indian cars, Chinese people will fly Indian planes,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi is currently on a 3-day tour in Tamil Nadu – Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Karur.

