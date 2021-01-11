Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after misbehaving with police officials in Uttar Pradesh. Ink was thrown at him while he was on his way to visit government schools in Rae Bareli. Following the ink attack, an enraged Bharti resorted to dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"My bail application has been kept pending till 13th January and I am sent to judicial custody of 14 days": AAP leader Somnath Bharti https://t.co/8jzwdBedmv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2021

Somnath Bharti said, “Shocked to learn that my bail application has been kept pending till 13th January n I am sent to judicial custody of 14 days.” “Nothing is going to happen from this. Yogi Adityanath’s death is assured. You have helped the attacker escape. You need to understand this. Tell Yogi Adityanath he would not achieve from such attacks,” Somnath Bharti had said earlier in the day.

The AAP leader was attacked while he was embroiled in a heated argument with a police officer who had stopped him from visiting the schools. After the incident, Bharti was detained in the guest house itself while the man who threw ink on him managed to escape.

“I will get you sacked. Bear this in mind. I can identify all of you. I will get all the officers who are trying to stop me today sacked,” said Somnath Bharti while threatening the police officer who stopped him from leaving the guesthouse.