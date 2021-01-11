Monday, January 11, 2021
Home Politics Somnath Bharti sent to judicial custody for 14 days after issuing death threats against...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Somnath Bharti sent to judicial custody for 14 days after issuing death threats against CM Yogi, AAP leader claims he is ‘shocked’

Following the ink attack, an enraged Bharti resorted to dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

OpIndia Staff
Somnath Bharti
Image Credit: Somnath Bharti/Twitter
15

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after misbehaving with police officials in Uttar Pradesh. Ink was thrown at him while he was on his way to visit government schools in Rae Bareli. Following the ink attack, an enraged Bharti resorted to dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Somnath Bharti said, “Shocked to learn that my bail application has been kept pending till 13th January n I am sent to judicial custody of 14 days.” “Nothing is going to happen from this. Yogi Adityanath’s death is assured. You have helped the attacker escape. You need to understand this. Tell Yogi Adityanath he would not achieve from such attacks,” Somnath Bharti had said earlier in the day.

 The AAP leader was attacked while he was embroiled in a heated argument with a police officer who had stopped him from visiting the schools. After the incident, Bharti was detained in the guest house itself while the man who threw ink on him managed to escape.

“I will get you sacked. Bear this in mind. I can identify all of you. I will get all the officers who are trying to stop me today sacked,” said Somnath Bharti while threatening the police officer who stopped him from leaving the guesthouse.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSomnath Bharti ink attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
News Reports

Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Jhankar Mohta -
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was identified as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad
Read more

Why I am worried as a private citizen over what happened in Supreme Court today over farm laws

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Today the Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three recently passed farm laws.

‘Yogi ki maut nishchit hai, I will take your jobs away’: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti threatens police officials during Rae Bareli visit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An unidentified man had today hurled ink at AAP leader Somnath Bharti while he was embroiled in an argument with police officers who had stopped him from visiting a school in Rae Bareli.

San Francisco to Bengaluru via North Pole? The route is challenging yet fascinating and economical. Here is how

News Reports Anurag -
All you need to know about polar routes and why airlines prefer North Pole route over South Pole route.

‘If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws’: Supreme Court wades into the domain of Legislative discretion

Law OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, SC raised concerns over 'farmers' protests turning into another superspreader Tablighi Jamaat event

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
News Reports

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

Somnath Bharti sent to judicial custody for 14 days after issuing death threats against CM Yogi, AAP leader claims he is ‘shocked’

OpIndia Staff -
Somnath Bharti has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days after misbehaving with police officials in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

SAT orders NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika to deposit 50% of disgorged amount in 4 weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The NDTV founders had filed an appeal against a SEBI order barring them from trading in the securities market for two years
Read more
World

When Justin Trudeau had a little ‘Porn site QR code problem’ in 2011: Here is what happened back then

OpIndia Staff -
Justin Trudeau had a little ‘Porn site QR code problem’ in 2011 and his tweet from back then is gaining traction.
Read more
Politics

Bengal TMC leader Sukhendu Roy threatens ‘outsiders like Kailash Vijayvargiya’ with ‘armed struggle’: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
While highlighting the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's freedom struggle against Pakistan, Sukhendu Roy tried to justify 'political violence' by TMC goons
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police detains Elgar Parishad violence accused ‘activist’ Harshali Potdar for criticising state govt

OpIndia Staff -
Harshali Potdar is also one of the accused booked in the Elgar Parishad case under sections of the IPC and UAPA
Read more
World

Democrats and the Biden administration are planning to unleash a new ‘War on Terror’ on Trump supporters: Glenn Greenwald

OpIndia Staff -
Glenn Greenwald, an independent journalist of notable repute, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.
Read more
Opinions

It’s a trap! How ‘Woke YouTubers’ are spreading propaganda through their live streams littered with abuse and slander

Akshita Bhadauria -
The most fascinating touchpoint of propaganda (other than the obvious Instagram stories, posts) being YouTube live streams.
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 vaccination: Serum Institute receives purchase order for 11 million doses from Govt of India

OpIndia Staff -
Covishield vaccine produced by the Seru Institute of India to be available at Rs 200 per dose.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 63.93% decrease in the number of terror incidents in 2020: MHA

OpIndia Staff -
The key achievements of the Central govt is the adaptation of central and state laws in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the ministry informed.
Read more
Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com