Earlier today, ink was thrown at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti while he was going to visit government schools in Rae Bareli. Following the ink attack, an enraged Bharti resorted to dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

“Yogi ki maut nishchit hai,” thunders AAP leader Somnath Bharti.

“Nothing is going to happen from this. Yogi Adityanath’s death is assured. You have helped the attacker escape. You need to understand this. Tell Yogi Adityanath he would not achieve from such attacks,” Somnath Bharti said.

The AAP MLA was seen threatening, gesticulating and talking in a derogatory manner with the police official who was trying to pacify him.

Ink was hurled at AAP MLA Somnath Bharti when he was on his way to inspect some government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli. The AAP leader was attacked while he was embroiled in a heated argument with a police officer who had stopped him from visiting the schools. After the incident, Bharti was detained in the guest house itself while the man who threw ink on him managed to escape.

I will take away your job: AAP MLA threatens a Police officer

During his altercation with police, before an unidentified man attacked Bharti with ink, the AAP leader was also seen threatening the police official of getting him terminated from his job. The police officer had stopped AAP MLA Somnath Bharti from leaving the guesthouse for his visit to a UP government school.

“I will get you sacked. Bear this in mind. I can identify all of you. I will get all the officers who are trying to stop me today sacked,” said Somnath Bharti while threatening the police officer who stopped him from leaving the guesthouse.

Shortly afterwards, an unknown man hurled ink at Somnath Bharati. He was subsequently detained in the guesthouse and later taken away to Amethi by the Amethi police.

An FIR was also filed against the AAP leader in Amethi for his alleged derogatory statement about the condition of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal claims CM Yogi had ink thrown on Somnath Bharti’s face

Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal came out in the defence of his leader, asking UP CM Yogi Adityanath if he is so ashamed of the condition of schools in his state that he has to stop people from visiting them.

योगीजी, हमारे MLA सोमनाथ भारती जी आपका सरकारी स्कूल देखने जा रहे थे।उन पर स्याही फिंकवा दी? और फिर उन्हें ही गिरफ़्तार कर लिया? आपके स्कूल इतने ज़्यादा ख़राब हैं क्या? कोई आपका स्कूल देखने जाए तो आप इतना डर क्यों जाते हो?स्कूल ठीक कीजिए।नहीं करना आता तो मनीष सिसोदिया से पूछ लीजिए https://t.co/ryz1xVbeFF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2021

“Yogiji, our MLA Somnath Bharti ji was going to see your government school. So you got ink hurled at him? And then arrested him? Are your schools so bad? If someone goes to see your school then why do you get so scared? Fix the schools first. If you do not know how to fix them, then ask Manish Sisodia,” Kejriwal tweeted.