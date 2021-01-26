The farmer protesters have broken barricades and have begun attacking the police personnel during the tractor parade. The protesters are using sticks, swords and there are reports that stones are also being pelted at the police.

#WATCH Protesters break barricade, attack police personnel and vandalise police vehicle at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ARRUX6I8E — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Police was forced to lathi-charge in response. Republic TV reported that attempts were made to hit the police with rods as well. Protesters also appear to have attempted to lynch a policeman but fortunately, the policeman was rescued by some others who were present at the spot.

#WATCH: A Delhi Police personnel rescued by protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO in central Delhi. #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/uigSLyVAGy — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Vehicles have been vandalized during the tractor parade as well. The Police is using tear gas shells to control the mob but is proving to be unsuccessful so far. The farmer protesters have succeeded in reaching the Red Fort and India Gate.