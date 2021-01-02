‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav has revealed that the so-called ‘farmer protesters’ will target Republic Day if their demands are not met. Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal also made the same announcement on Saturday.

Yogendra Yadav said, “If our demands are not met till Jan 26, then farmers will hold ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in Delhi. We appeal to farmers from adjoining areas of national capital to be prepared and request every farmer family of the country to send a member to Delhi if possible.”

Darshan Pal announced that the protesters will hold a ‘tractor Kisan Parade’ on the 26th of January in Delhi. They will also march towards governor houses in different states, he announced. It is pertinent to mention that Darshan Pal was one of the founders of People’s Democratic Front of India (PDFI). PDFI is a constituent of the Maoist movement, the left-wing terrorism in the country.

According to a study prepared by Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad, PDFI was a part of Tactical United Front (TUF) formed by the Maoists, to consolidate and expand its position. Darshan Pal was the convenor of the 51-member executive committee of PDFI. Apart from Darshan Pal, other founder members of PDFI included known anti-National and anti-BJP names like Varvara Rao, Kalyan Rao, Medha Patkar, Nandita Haksar, SAR Geelani, BD Sarma etc.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav has been constantly threatening the government. It is unclear precisely when he became a farmer leader. The government maintains that he is not and has not been allowing him to participate in the negotiations between the government and the protesters. On Friday, the ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ announced that the protesters will hold a march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) on January 6. He also added that they will shortly announce a date on when they would move forward from Shahjahanpur border.