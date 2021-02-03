David vs Goliath: When Baby Kumari, a Dalit woman from Bihar, took on billionaire Rihanna

When billionaire singer-actor Rihanna extended her support to protesting farmers, she became a hero for Indian ‘liberals’. After all, an international celebrity had noticed the ‘protests’ against ‘fascist’ Modi govt. For second consecutive year, the ‘liberals’ had rejoiced in ‘international embarrassment’ to India.

While most ‘liberals’ cheered Rihanna, Mia Khalifa, Greta Thunberg and others, there were some who questioned her locus standi. Amongst them was Baby Kumari from Bihar.

Wait a minute ✋

Who Are You❓😄🤭 https://t.co/H6gDREfhVF — Baby Kumari BJP (@babykumaribjp) February 2, 2021

Baby Kumari took on Rihanna and questioned who she is with a few emojis. While the question, obviously, was rhetorical, the ‘liberals’ took it upon themselves to mock Baby Kumari for questioning Rihanna, while she is herself not that popular.

She is Rihanna,

– she has 100M followers on Twitter (more than modiji) ,

-Her networth is $600 Million

-she holds 6 guinness wrld records

-forbes top 10 highly paid celebrity,

-Times 100most influential ppl in the wrld

, Now tell me who the hell are you ? — Parichit Malik (@parichit2020) February 2, 2021

One Parichit Malik, mansplained Baby Kumari and listed out Rihanna’s achievement of having 100 million followers on Twitter and her net worth in millions. He mansplained how Rihanna is one of the highest paid celebrities. Malik topped it up with questioning Kumari ‘who the hell are you’.

Baby Kumari is a Dalit leader and BJP Bihar’s Vice President and ex-MLA who represented Bochahan. Somehow, knowing more about someone who very likely will never manage to win even a panchayat elections in India, is more important than your own leaders.

Mam aapke follower 24k hai,

Rihanna ke 100 m hai



Thoda to dimakh lagao.. — Pravinkumar Biradar | ✋🏼 (@PravinIYC) February 2, 2021

Congress leader Pravinkumar Biradar mocked Baby Kumari for questioning Rihanna despite having only 24,000 followers. How dare she, right?

Ask her hundred million followers. They will tell you — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) February 2, 2021

Another Congress supporter also mocked her about her lack of followers as against Rihanna’s.

Here are some more such tweets mocking Kumari.

Are auntiji unke tweet pe 270k likes hai aur aap pe 270 ..thodi to sharam karlo puchte huye — Mayur (@the_humourholic) February 2, 2021

Madam ji Twitter par modiji aur amit shah ji dono ke follower add kar lo na phir bhi rihanna jitne follower nahi honge 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



Muh kholne se pehle soch lijiye ki izzat ka faaluda ho jaayega.. — k.zaemaki (@KZaemaki) February 2, 2021

not this bitch asking rihanna “who are you” hunny who are YOU😭😭😭 https://t.co/O9RoAvEQW3 — mako (@gksa1nii) February 2, 2021

Supporters of Jagtar Singh Johal, British Sikh accused of involvement in assassination of multiple RSS leaders, too joined in to mock Baby Kumari.

Apparently, Baby Kumar, and Indian citizen, who has been a democratically elected leader in the past, has no right to question billionaire Rihanna with millions of followers and is commenting on things she perhaps has no idea about because she has fewer followers on Twitter.