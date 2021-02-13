A Delhi Police personnel was brutally beaten up by protesters at the Tikri Border in Delhi on Friday.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police constable Jitendra Rana, who was deployed at the Tikri border was attacked by the alleged ‘farmers’. He has suffered injuries on his head and the legs. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

As per reports, Rana was putting up posters at the Tikri Border when protesters camping at the roads attacked him. The Delhi police constable was putting up posters of missing people when he was attacked.

A Delhi Police personnel allegedly thrashed at Tikri border by protesters. He was present there to put up a poster of missing farmer protester. He has received multiple stitches. An FIR has been registered in this regard: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

According to reports, he was putting up posters of a farmer who was present at the protest but is now missing. The Delhi Police personnel attacked by the so-called farmers has received several stitches after he was attacked.

The Delhi Police is investigating the case and an FIR has been registered. The reason for the attack is yet to be known.

However, a certain media report suggests that some protesters mistook the Delhi police constable for a miscreant and thrashed him as Rana was in a civil dress, causing a severe head injury. Later, the police posted at the Tikri border rescued him.