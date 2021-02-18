Thursday, February 18, 2021
Kerala: One of greatest engineers of India, ‘Metro Man’, E Sreedharan to join the BJP

E Sreedharan, one of India's greatest engineers, is instrumental in envisioning and designing metro infrastructure in various cities in the country, especially the ambitious metro rail project in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Metro Man E Sreedharan/ Image Source: Outlook
Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, popularly known as ‘Metro Man’ is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, reports Times of India. The state BJP may also request him to contest the Kerala state assembly elections. He has been critical of the Pinarayi Vijayan led state government in the past.

E Sreedharan, one of India’s greatest engineers, is instrumental in envisioning and designing metro infrastructure in various cities in the country, especially the ambitious metro rail project in Delhi. He retired as chief of Delhi Metro on December 31, 2011.

The Kerala-based engineer acquired the sobriquet of ‘Metro man’ after he oversaw the implementation of urban infrastructure projects of metro rail.

Sreedharan will officially join the party during the Vijaya Yathra, a rath yatra scheduled in Kerala ahead of the state assembly elections. The rath yatra is set to launch on February 21 from Kasaragod and ends in Thiruvananthapuram in March’s first week.

Kerala is scheduled to go to elections in April. In 2016 assembly elections out of 140 seats, BJP had won only one seat – Nemom.

