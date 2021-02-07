Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam, India’s very own Greta Thunberg, has come out and issued a statement where she has whitewashed the role of stubble burning in causing air pollution. Her defense of stubble burning was that it is a practice that has been performed for thousands of years but air pollution is a recent phenomenon.

Many people says that why climate activists are not saying anything about the stubble burning 🔥by farmers? Here is my response! pic.twitter.com/P1Rbo8Rhop — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) February 6, 2021

In the video clip that was shared through her Twitter account, Licypriya Kangujam says, “Air pollution has been started in Delhi in 2015-16 only. There are various reasons for the air pollution crisis in Delhi. Instead of blaming our poor farmers, we have to shut down all the coal power plants, we need more bicycle lanes in Delhi and other parts of India and the world. Also, we want to revive the Aravalli Forest dying due to deforestation and mining.”

The comments came after people questioned Greta Thunberg why she was allying with protesters that cause grievous damage to the environment and contribute to air pollution. Consequently, Licypriya Kangujam came forward with the defense.

However, the nine-year old climate activist is not clear on her facts. Until recently, paddy planted in April-May was harvested in September-October. Therefore, even if there was stubble burning, then the winds moving in and around the national capital used to carry the smoke away, preventing a smog from developing.

In 2009, Punjab and Haryana enacted laws that delayed the sowing of rice crop as a consequence of which the harvesting was pushed to October-November, at a time when the winds were stationary. Another factor that played a part is the increased mechanisation of the farms. Therefore, her whitewashing of the contribution of stubble burning to air pollution in Delhi is quite blatantly off the mark.

It is quite obvious here that the guardians of Licypriya Kangujam are looking for some quick publicity by preseting the right-year old as the face of their activism. It is no secret that activism is a very lucrative business in the 21st century.

Now that Greta Thunberg has inadvertently exposed the Khalistani hand behind the global campaign against India, her Indian counterpart has been deployed to counter the negative propaganda. The propagandists are using the innocence of a 9 year old child to further their sinister agenda.

It has been reported widely that the supposed achievements of the child activist were fake and her father was a con man. An investigation by Imphal Free Press revealed that her entire ‘UN invite’ was a sham and a cooked up story by her father, Kangujam Kanarjit. Nevertheless, the mainstream media fell for the story hook, line and sinker and propelled her to stardom where she now has a verified Twitter account.