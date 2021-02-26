Friday, February 26, 2021
A day after Mamata Banerjee’s scooter ride becomes a meme, Smriti Irani rides one with ease in BJP’s roadshow

Smriti Irani stated that it is very disappointing to see a chief minister using such crude and harsh language for the Prime Minister of the country. She then added that it is not surprising for many because political etiquettes are not expected from Mamata Banerjee.

OpIndia Staff
Smriti Irani rides scooter in Bengal, replies to Mamata's comments
Mamata Banerjee (L), Smriti Irani (R), images via Twitter, ET
3

On 25 February, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had attempted to ride an electric scooter to protest against the rising fuel prices. However, as the Bengal CM tried to go ahead, she had lost balance and had almost fallen down, prompting countless social media jokes and memes.

A day after the famous scooter ride by the Bengal CM, BJP MP and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani was seen riding a scooter with apparent ease during BJP’s roadshow in Bengal.

Today on Friday, 26 February, Union Minister Smriti Irani has arrived in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district to participate in BJP’s election campaign in the state. She participated in a roadshow in Panchpota area. She was seen riding a scooter with ease and speaking to locals in Bengali.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Union Minister commented on the harsh, derogatory words CM Mamata Banerjee had used against the PM recently in her rally. Mamata Banerjee has called PM Modi the ‘biggest rioter’ and had stated that he will meet a fate ‘worse than Donald Trump’.

Smriti Irani stated that it is very disappointing to see a chief minister using such crude and harsh language for the Prime Minister of the country. She then added that it is not surprising for many because political etiquettes are not expected from Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a rally in Hooghly on February 24, Mamata Banerjee had uttered some harsh words and had indulged in personal attacks against the Prime Minister. She had called him the ‘biggest rioter'(dangabaaz) and had referred to the PM and the Home Minister as ‘Danava (demon) and Ravana.

“One is ‘Danava (demon), one is ‘Ravana’. Both are running the country. Modi and his monster friend speak a lot. They speak for two months because we will speak after that. It is not that easy to win Bengal. I will ensure a grave for the BJP on this ground”, Banerjee had said.

