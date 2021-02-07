Sunday, February 7, 2021
PM Modi speaks up on global propaganda against India, refers to Greta Thunberg toolkit in Assam

Without naming it explicitly, PM Modi talked about the toolkit leaked by professional child-protestor Greta Thunberg on February 3, 2021 which exposed several organizations, celebrities, and leaders for conspiring against India.

OpIndia Staff
Modi talks about global conspiracy to defame tea and India's image associated with tea
Prime Minister Modi while inaugurating development programmes in Assam, launched a scathing attack on the global conspiracy to defame India.

PM Modi said that people who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they are not sparing even Indian tea. Assam produces more than half of India’s tea. PM Modi, while addressing the gathering, said that they must have heard in news that these conspirators are vowing to malign the image of Indian tea in a systematic manner across the world. “Will you accept this attack? You will accept the people involved in this attack? Will you accept those praising these attackers?,” PM Modi said.

Without naming it explicitly, PM Modi talked about the toolkit leaked by professional child-protestor Greta Thunberg on February 3, 2021 which exposed several organizations, celebrities, and leaders for conspiring against India. One of the documents shared was prepared by Poetic Justice Foundation which had a dedicated plan going back as far as 3rd January 2021.

The organisation had prepared a step by step guide for the global campaign to malign India. One of the slides in the presentation was one that detailed their ultimate ‘objectives’.

Objective shared by Poetic Justice Foundation

The fourth objective in the list states, “Disrupt “yoga & chai” image of India in general”.

Tea and Yoga have been quite synonymous to image of India globally. Further, PM Modi worked as a tea-seller in his childhood and has been recipient of ‘chaiwallah’ jibe from the elitist for defying social norms and becoming the head of the state despite not being from a political family. Further, he has also managed to put yoga on global platform with the International Yoga Day celebrations since 2014.

These two aspects of the campaign’s objectives have nothing to do with the farmers, but it is about causing damage to India’s image on an international platform.

“We have to malign the image of tea in the world, these documents say. These documents, which have come to the fore, shows how some foreign forces are trying to attack the identity of chai (tea) which is associated with India. Do you accept this attack? Do you accept those who stay quiet after this attack? Do you accept those who praise who attack India? All those responsible for tarnishing the image of Indian tea will have to be answerable. Every tea garden will question those political parties who are silent. Every tea drinker will question them.

