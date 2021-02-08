Prime Minister Narendra Modi today replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha. In his Rajya Sabha speech, PM Modi spoke extensively about the so-called farmers protest, the attempts to mislead the real farmers and how the opposition seems to be playing with fire while keeping their petty politics above national interest.

PM Modi said that most discussions on the farm laws revolved around the protests and not the laws. No one is talking about the reason behind the protests. “It would have been better if the discussions were held on the points of contention instead of protests,” PM Modi said.

Speaking of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who is often hailed as the champion of Indian peasants’, PM Modi said how he was always worried about the sad state of small farmers. Citing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said, that those who are currently making u-turns on the farm laws, will at least agree with him.

Prime Minister Modi also said that while protesting is the right of the people of India, however, he also indicated that these protests were a result of some career protestors misleading farmers.

PM Modi said that there are several words that all of us are familiar with. Citing examples, he said we are familiar with words like ‘Shramjeevi, Buddhijeevi etc. However, in the recent past, PM Modi said that a new ‘Jamaat’ has taken birth in India. PM Modi termed this new ‘community’ as ‘Andolanjeevi’.

He said that these ‘Andolanjeevis’ plant themselves in whatever protest is ongoing. If there is a protest by lawyers, they will be seen amidst the lawyers, if there is a protest by students, they will reach there, if there is a protest by labourers, they will appear there as well. They sometimes function in front of the public eye, and often times, function behind the scenes. “Ye poori toli hai ji”, said PM Modi (this is an entire cabal).

Further, PM Modi said, “They can’t live without protests and they keep looking for protests to live. We need to recognise such people who reach everywhere and take big ideological stands, mislead people. The country needs to save itself from such ‘andolanjeevi’ people”.

He also went on to mock such individuals by saying that they have no power to actually create a protest on their own but they simply go join any on-going protest to make themselves visible. PM Modi further said that such andolanjeevi are ‘parjeevis’ (parasites). Chuckling, he also quipped that any party that runs a government in any state, would have perhaps come across such parasites and hence, they will enjoy what he is saying right now.

Talking about these Icchadhari protesters, PM Modi also warned the nation about a new kind of FDI which he termed as ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology”.

With these references by Prime Minister Modi in the Rajya Sabha, one has to wonder if Icchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav and his likes were the subject of the speech by Prime Minister Modi.

One has to recall that earlier, during the talks between the government and the so-called farmer leaders, the central government had summarily refused to entertain Yogendra Yadav. However, even after the central government’s curt refusal to allow any political personality to be involved in negotiations with the farmers’ unions, Ichchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav, a political activist and former psephologist, was stubbornly trying to affect his importance by forcing himself into the ongoing negotiations.

Yogendra Yadav, who OpIndia has fondly christened as Icchadhari protester, has been seen in every disruptive protest that the country has witnessed over the past few years. Yogendra Yadav was also instrumental in the Shaheen Bagh protests and the larger anti-CAA protests that eventually led to the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots where over 50 people were killed. While the riots took place on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of February, Yogendra Yadav was involved with those who planned the violence ever since the 7th of December.

On the 7th of December, at the protest organised by United Against Hate, the chargesheet says that Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid, Nadeem Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Ifat and Sai Balaji were also present. They delivered speeches against the CAA at this protest. Umar Khalid, who was his “senior and mentor” from JNU introduced Sharjeel Imam to Yogendra Yadav at this agitation.

Witnesses have told the police that earlier, Umar Khalid had already told Sharjeel Imam to make a group of “like-minded individuals” from JNU, Jamia, DU etc and had explained the concept of Chakka Jam to him. As an extension of that theme, at the meeting with Yogendra Yadav, he was told to “mobilise students of Jamia, DU and AMU”.

According to the chargesheet, two important things were decided in this meeting:

It was decided between Yogendra Yadav, Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid that social media would be used to indoctrinate Muslims and for the mobilisation of people for Chakka Jam. Awareness campaigns should be launched in Muslim majority areas. Attempts should be made to form an alliance with like-minded Muslim organisations for Chakka Jam. Masjids should be the focal point for the starting of Chakka Jam and the help of Imams should be taken.

The entry of Yogendra Yadav in the conspiracy hatched, according to the chargesheet, dates back to the 7th of December 2019. This is only days before the Jamia violence erupted and several areas of Delhi saw violence. In fact, it is also days before Tahir Hussain admitted that he had started inciting people against CAA and pelted stones against the Hindus on the 17th.

The chargesheet further reveals that on the 8th of December, another meeting took place where Yogendra Yadav was also present.

It was in this meeting, that according to the chargesheet, a plan was hatched on how to implement the Chakka Jam. It was decided that it would be Sharjeel Imam who would organise and lead students from various universities and colleges in and around Delhi. It was, interestingly, also decided that organisations like United Against Hate and Swarajya Abhiyaan would help each other in every way possible. This has, according to the Chargehsheet, been revealed by a witness.

Yogendra Yadav and others like Prashant Bhushan, Swara Bhaskar, Harsh Mandar etc are elements that PM Modi could have been talking about when he spoke about those dangerous elements who inject themselves into every issue to mislead the people and create trouble to destabilise India.