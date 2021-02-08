Prime Minister Narendra Modi today replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha said how the world is currently fighting a lot of adversities. “No one would have thought we will pass through such difficult times, with such challenges,” he said.

Speaking on the challenges faced during Chinese coronavirus, PM Modi said that the world was and is looking at India. When people were not sure which medicine would work for the virus, people were looking for Indian pharmaceuticals for the medicines. Similarly, now India has undertaken the biggest vaccination programme. And now the world is looking at us for the vaccines, he said.

PM Modi took on the opposition leaders, PM Modi said that he was listening to TMC MP Derek O’Brien and that he has chosen ‘good words’. Repeating the words he had, PM Modi said, “He had chosen good words – Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too.”

TMC MPs staged a walkout before the PM started his reply to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address.

He further took on Congress and said, “Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it. (Since) he was just one step away from it. But he didn’t go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too.”

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in India is considered the darkest period in history of Independent India.