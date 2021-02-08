Monday, February 8, 2021
Home News Reports PM Modi takes on Opposition leaders even as TMC stages walkout ahead of PM...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi takes on Opposition leaders even as TMC stages walkout ahead of PM Modi’s reply to Motion of Thanks to President’s address

Prime Minister Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha today

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi replies to Motion of Thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha (image courtesy: @timesofindia Twitter handle)
36

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today replied to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha said how the world is currently fighting a lot of adversities. “No one would have thought we will pass through such difficult times, with such challenges,” he said.

Speaking on the challenges faced during Chinese coronavirus, PM Modi said that the world was and is looking at India. When people were not sure which medicine would work for the virus, people were looking for Indian pharmaceuticals for the medicines. Similarly, now India has undertaken the biggest vaccination programme. And now the world is looking at us for the vaccines, he said.

PM Modi took on the opposition leaders, PM Modi said that he was listening to TMC MP Derek O’Brien and that he has chosen ‘good words’. Repeating the words he had, PM Modi said, “He had chosen good words – Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. He sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too.”

TMC MPs staged a walkout before the PM started his reply to the Motion of Thanks to President’s address.

He further took on Congress and said, “Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it. (Since) he was just one step away from it. But he didn’t go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too.”

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency in India is considered the darkest period in history of Independent India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmodi motion of thanks
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

PM Modi takes on Opposition leaders even as TMC stages walkout ahead of PM Modi’s reply to Motion of Thanks to President’s address

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha today
Read more
News Reports

Indian govt raps up Twitter, orders to block 1178 pro-Khalistan accounts

OpIndia Staff -
The misuse of the social media platform for spreading anti-India propaganda, provocative content and misinformation has irked the Union government.
Read more

Kerala: Madarsa teacher Shahida slits her 6-year-old son’s throat to please ‘Allah’

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The police said that the murder was pre-planned and that a decision on a psychological evaluation of the accused will be taken only after the completion of the arrest procedures.

Uttarakhand tragedy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends help, puts relief and rescue team on alert

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Yogi administration in Uttar Pradesh has directed all officials to extend all help possible to the Uttarakhand government.

French President Macron slams Twitter and Facebook for censoring Trump, wants decisions to be based on laws passed by govt

World OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron has slammed Twitter and Facebook for arbitrary decisions regarding censorship.

Yazidis had to pay the price for not converting to Islam, here are 10 videos which narrate their persecution by ISIS

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 2014, the United Nations reported that about 5000 Yazidis were murdered while 5000-7000 women and children were captured by ISIS

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand disaster: As arm-chair environmentalists tweet from toolkits to blame dams, here is how the Tehri dam actually averted a greater tragedy

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand govt stopped the outflow of water at the Tehri dam, so that the excess water on Rishiganga river can be accommodated
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

PM Modi takes on Opposition leaders even as TMC stages walkout ahead of PM Modi’s reply to Motion of Thanks to President’s address

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha today
Read more
News Reports

Indian govt raps up Twitter, orders to block 1178 pro-Khalistan accounts

OpIndia Staff -
The misuse of the social media platform for spreading anti-India propaganda, provocative content and misinformation has irked the Union government.
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Madarsa teacher Shahida slits her 6-year-old son’s throat to please ‘Allah’

OpIndia Staff -
The police said that the murder was pre-planned and that a decision on a psychological evaluation of the accused will be taken only after the completion of the arrest procedures.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand tragedy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends help, puts relief and rescue team on alert

OpIndia Staff -
The Yogi administration in Uttar Pradesh has directed all officials to extend all help possible to the Uttarakhand government.
Read more
World

French President Macron slams Twitter and Facebook for censoring Trump, wants decisions to be based on laws passed by govt

OpIndia Staff -
French President Emmanuel Macron has slammed Twitter and Facebook for arbitrary decisions regarding censorship.
Read more
News Reports

Yazidis had to pay the price for not converting to Islam, here are 10 videos which narrate their persecution by ISIS

OpIndia Staff -
In 2014, the United Nations reported that about 5000 Yazidis were murdered while 5000-7000 women and children were captured by ISIS
Read more
World

Men will be men: Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh offers Playboy model and porn star ‘desserts’ for supporting ‘farmer protests’

OpIndia Staff -
Jagmeet Singh is pretending to be all about fun and games but one of his close aides have been in the thick of the campaign.
Read more
News Reports

Refusing to pay rent, tenants kill 61-year-old landlady, three accused including 65-year old Ashrafunnisa arrested

OpIndia Staff -
61-year-old Rajeshwari was killed by her tenants Aleem Pasha and his brother Jilaan when she asked them to pay unpaid rent
Read more
News Reports

Darshan Pal vs Rakesh Tikait: Cracks appear in farmer protests even as farmer leaders portray a united front

OpIndia Staff -
Darshan Pal is not happy with decision of Rakesh Tikait to not carry out 'chakka jam' in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand disaster: As arm-chair environmentalists tweet from toolkits to blame dams, here is how the Tehri dam actually averted a greater tragedy

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand govt stopped the outflow of water at the Tehri dam, so that the excess water on Rishiganga river can be accommodated
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com