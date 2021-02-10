Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Home News Reports The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

Responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how the Congress and its establishment are so deep-rooted in maintaining 'status quo' in governance and its lack of intent to bring reforms.

OpIndia Staff
Former Britain PM Winston Churchill/ Image Source: Atlas
247

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi highlighted how the Congress and its establishment are so deep-rooted in maintaining ‘status quo’ in governance and its lack of intent to bring reforms.

As he attacked Congress party and other opposition parties for creating roadblocks against the reforms, PM Modi also narrated an incident – “Churchill’s Cigar Assistant” to explain how the Congress system was stuck in ‘status quo’ mindset and unwilling to bring any reforms in the country.

What is ‘Churchill’s Cigar Assistant’ incident?

In the early 1960s, the Madras government had constituted a pay committee to review the pay structure and the service conditions of its officers and staff. According to an article written by Nitin Pai, the chairman of the committee received a ‘top secret’ post sent by a person identified as ‘CCA, the office of the chief secretary, Fort St George, Madras’.

As the chairman opened the letter, he found an eloquent letter asking him to upgrade the post of CCA to that of office superintendent in the chief secretary’s office. The officer claimed that he had an ‘unblemished service record’ of 20 years.

However, neither the chairman nor the committee members had no idea what CCA stood for.

The curious chairman wrote a reply to the officer asking him what those three letters meant and what work he did in the chief secretary’s office. The latter surprised the chairman saying that he cannot speak on the designation since there was a 30-year embargo on disclosure of secret matters and could only speak after 1975.

The chairman argued that the officer should withdraw his representation and place it before the next pay committee after 1975. With no other choice, the office replied to the chairman of the committee. The officer said that the CCA stood for “Churchill’s Cigar Assistant”. He was responsible for supplying Cigar to former British PM Churchill.

The story behind Churchill and his love for Indian-made Cigars:

As the second world war was in its peak during the early 1940s, Winston Churchill, Britain’s Prime Minister, craved two things – French liquor and Havana cheroot. With war escalating in Europe and Hitler’s army hunting down British ships at his will, Britain found it tough to reach American coasts.

This led to the critical shortages of everything in England, including Churchill’s favourite Havana hand-rolled cigars. However, the housekeeping officers of Churchill found an alternative for the depleting stock of Havana. The officers secured a way to procure Trichy cigars from Madras.

Soon, letters were exchanged between London and New Delhi and between New Delhi and Fort St George in Madras. Finally, the Governor of Madras agreed to take personal responsibility for the project and selected two cigar manufacturers of Trichinopoly (now Tiruchirapalli). The manufacturers were sworn to keep the issue confidential, and they were ordered to produce the best quality Trichy cigars to ship for England.

To handle the procurement, the governor appointed an English-speaking person as an assistant. The assistant needed to know about cigar-making and their quality, and he also had to be a cigar taster. The job was kept highly secretive. The officer could neither disclose about the procurement nor his post.

The Governor exercising his special powers under the Defence of India Rules, created a post of an assistant, naming it CCA (Churchill’s Cigar Assistant). It was placed in the chief secretary’s secret cell. Only the governor, the chief secretary and the assistant knew the real meaning of CCA. Meanwhile, others thought that the chief confidential assistant dealt with ultra-secret matters.

Months later, the Cigars were shipped from Trichy to Logan with utmost secrecy and continued throughout the war. Reportedly, Churchill liked the mildly aromatic Trichy cigar in place of the Havana cigar’s heavy pungent smell. In 1945 Churchill lost the election and became the leader of the opposition.

The staff of the new prime minister, Clement Attlee, informed him about the ‘top secret’ Cigar procurement. In a goodwill gesture, Clement Attlee suggested that the supply should continue to the Churchill as he was the opposition leader and also the shadow prime minister. In fact, PM Attee ordered his staff to increase the numbers so that he also mcould occasionally enjoy the Indian cigars.

A few years later, the war ended. British Empire collapsed as India became independent. The supply of Trichy cigars to Whitehall also stopped, however, the post continued till 1960, unknown to most people.

Prime Minister Modi’s narration of the entire incident was to make a strong point that the Congress party, which took the reigns of power from the Britishers, continued most of their policies and did not care to bring in reforms aligned with the interests of independent India. Rather than bringing recent reforms, the Indian government-led by Nehru was happy to maintain ‘status quo’ resulting in anomalies such as Churchill’s Cigar Assistant continuing the job even decades after India’s independence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.

Congress discussed colours of law ‘black’ and ‘white’, but not content and intent: PM Modi says as ruckus erupts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha and replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address

“Humba ramba kamba dumba bamba”: Here is what Mamata Banerjee’s gibberish means

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has a knack of making strange remarks and using gibberish in her speeches every once in a while

Punjab and Haryana HC cites Sharia again: Says marriage of minor Muslim girl is legal because she has ‘attained puberty’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The High Court cited the Muslim personal law and held the marriage of the 17-year old girl with 36-year old man valid.

Recently Popular

News Reports

NDTV employee blames Air India for her inability to produce documents at airport leading to a missed flight

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV employee holds Air India accountable for her misplaced documents, bad internet and for following the aviation rules in India.
Read more
Media

NDTV deletes report about Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter being duped on OLX: Here is what the story said

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV reported how a fraudster duped Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal of Rs 34,000
Read more
Opinions

As India donates free vaccines, Canadian govt snatches vaccines from international fund for poor countries

Abhishek Banerjee -
By the way, there was just one other rich country shameless enough to take from this international fund to help the poor. That was New Zealand led by Jacinda Arden.
Read more
Government and Policy

Government takes note of Twitter going public with their ‘defiance’, posts response on Twitter alternative Koo

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, the Modi government has chosen to issue this particular statement on the relatively new app - 'Koo', which itself it is a testament that the government is not happy with the defiance showed by a foreign private entity like Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Former COO of UN aligned body slams Greta Thunberg for misguided activism against India, informs how his admiration turned into disappointment

OpIndia Staff -
Mohinder Gulati recently wrote an open letter to infamous climate activist Greta Thunberg concerning her anti-India activism.
Read more
News Reports

As the Globalist Left attempts to use the ‘farmer protests’ to further its agenda, India and PM Modi receive praise from others in the...

T Waraich -
Prominent conservatives and right-wingers have expressed support for India and PM Modi in wake of the Greta Files leak.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Hafiz Saeed aide and Khalistani terrorist Gopal Singh Chawla announces tractor rally in Pakistan against Indian farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Gopal Singh Chawla said the tractor rally in Pakistan will commence from Nankana Sahib and conclude at the Wagah border
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest assailants who had shot bullets at Kota RSS district chief while seeking donation for Ram Mandir construction

OpIndia Staff -
RSS district chief Deepak Shah was soliciting funds for the construction of Ram Temple when he was attacked by three armed men
Read more
News Reports

Saints of Ayodhya call Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav ‘Babar-Jeevi’ after he mocked Ram Mandir donation seekers

OpIndia Staff -
Akhilesh Yadav had yesterday ridiculed the Ram Mandir donation seekers when he called them "Chanda Jeevi" in Lok Sabha
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant and Congress’ inability to move from the status quo

OpIndia Staff -
The post of Churchill’s Cigar Assistant created in 1945 to supply Cigar to Churchill from India had continued till 1960
Read more
News Reports

As Priyanka Gandhi cites Nehru to attack the new Farm Laws, here’s how India’s first PM gifted poisonous ‘Congress grass’ to the nation

OpIndia Staff -
The poisonous Congress grass had come to India along with wheat imported by India during the Nehru govt
Read more
Media

Writer in NYT arrested on charges of being an agent of Iran : How many Indian liberals are foreign agents?

Abhishek Banerjee -
While open democratic society allows us to express dissent against govt policies, we must realise enemy regimes and powerful special interest groups see this as an opportunity.
Read more
News Reports

SAD’s Harsimrat Badal peddles fake claims, tries to turn farmers’ protests into Hindu Vs Sikh issue

OpIndia Staff -
Harsimrat Kaur Badal makes bizarre comments in Lok Sabha, claims 'gola bari'(bullet firing) was done against farmers.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi gives befitting reply to Adani-Ambani rants by Rahul Gandhi, praises role of private sector

OpIndia Staff -
Taking on the red-tapism and bureaucracy, PM Modi said that we cannot meet challenges of agriculture sector in 21st century with thinking stuck in the 18th century.
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi says Congress is divided and confused party, Congress MPs stage a walkout from Lok Sabha when PM starts talking about farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that if some farmers don't like the new farm laws, they can continue to sell their produce using existing system
Read more
News Reports

New world order emerging after Coronavirus pandemic, a self-reliant India can be a global leader: PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that post coronavirus pandemic, the new world order will emerge and India will be a strong player on the global level.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com