Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Reports Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC controls social media accounts several TMC leaders, most of them are...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC controls social media accounts several TMC leaders, most of them are not even aware of their existence: Report

The senior party leaders, including ministers, MPs and MLAs, have surrendered their social media accounts to IPAC members, who are now looking after their day-to-day social media campaigns.

OpIndia Staff
IPAC not allowed not to handle TMC 'big' leaders' social media accounts
236

With just two months left months to the West Bengal assembly elections, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is preparing to unleash an extensive social media campaign. To counter the massive BJP wave in the state, Mamata Banerjee and her new ally Prashant Kishor is centralising the entire social media campaign in the run-up to the state elections, which is going decide Mamata Banerjee’s political future.

According to a Sunday Guardian report, most of the TMC leaders’ social media handles are now being handled by Prashant Kishor’s Indian-Political Action Committee (I-PAC). The senior party leaders, including ministers, MPs and MLAs, have surrendered their social media accounts to IPAC members, who manage their day-to-day social media campaigns.

However, a select few “big” leaders of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) have employed their own personal social media staff, unlike those of the rest of the MPs and MLAs whose passwords have been given to the social media team of the political consulting group – Indian-Political Action Committee (I-PAC) that is now working to keep Mamata Banerjee-led AITC in power in West Bengal.

Some of the senior leaders who have refused to give IPAC any access to their social media accounts, including that of Facebook and Twitter are – Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, Minister Firhad Hakim, and party Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

These ‘celebrity’ leaders are managing their own social media campaigns and have shown no interest to surrender their accounts to Prashant Kishor. The IPAC, instead of directly controlling these accounts, now sends tweets and content for Facebook to these senior leaders, who may or may not share it further.

Party leaders are unaware of their social media accounts, Twitter ‘verifies’ all the handles

Former Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi, who recently quit TMC, had also alleged that his social media handles were taken over by I-PAC members, who often post “abusive tweets”.

The Twitter and Facebook accounts of several TMC leaders, including MPs and MLA, were created on social media platform only after the 2019 general elections, especially after I-PAC took over the campaigning of Trinamool. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had joined hands with IPAC after a humiliating Lok Sabha elections. And social media accounts for several party leaders were directly created by I-PAC, and the leaders themselves were not aware of this. Several Trinamool Congress party leaders have revealed that they are not even aware that they have Twitter accounts in their names, while their accounts regularly post content on social media platforms.

Read- Bengal elections can finish career of Prashant Kishore, and he is desperate, can his media friends save him?

Interestingly, the Twitter accounts of all the TMC leaders were immediately “verified” within days, based on a list sent by the office of Abhishek Banerjee to Payal Kamat, who handles “public policy and government” at Twitter. Most importantly, Kamat had worked for Indian-Political Action Committee as their communication manager from August 2015 to April 2018.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,864FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com