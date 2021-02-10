Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi hailed the President’s speech and said that it showcased India’s ‘sankalp shakti’, the power of determination. He also congratulated the women MPs who participated in the discussion on the President’s speech. Ahead of India’s 75 year of independence, he said that it is a matter of pride for every Indian and we should make new resolve to take India when we reach the 100 year mark.

Sarve Santu Niramaya and New World Order

PM Modi poke about the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and how the world has turned to India for the vaccination for Chinese virus. Speaking on Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), PM Modi said that remaining isolated from global trends will be counter productive and we must emerge as stronger player.

PM Modi said that the world has witnessed two world wars. The entire world changed after the second world war. Similarly, the world has changed post-COVID. “A new world order is forming,” he said. The Atmanirbhar Bharat will be the driving force in the new world, he said.

We have stood by the ‘Sarve Santu Niramaya’ (may all be free from disease) and in the tough time of coronavirus, we have proven ourselves. Atmanirbhar Bharat is not just a one political party concept. Today ‘vocal for local’ is heard across the country.

He said that in the tough time of the pandemic, the people’s discipline has saved us from a bigger tragedy.

Attacking the opposition, PM Modi said how Aadhaar, Jan Dhan Bank accounts helped the poor in the time of pandemic. “It is unfortunate some people went to Supreme Court to block the Aadhaar,” he said.

Farmers misled, new laws to benefit them, PM Modi says

Saying that the farmers are misled and that the new laws will benefit only them, PM Modi said, “I see Congress leaders discussing the farm laws. They discuss the colours, black or white, but would have been nicer if they discussed the content.”

Congress and other opposition leaders create a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. The speaker tries to calm the situation.

PM Modi said that if there are genuine concerns, the government is ready to address them. The country is made of people, after all, he said.

“Since farm laws have been passed, procurement under MSP has increased and no mandi has been closed down. I want to ask every farmer: Have the new laws snatched any right of yours?” PM Modi said.

On the ruckus created by mostly Congress MPs, PM Modi said that those disrupting the house are doing so as per well-planned strategy. “They are unable to digest that people are seeing through the truth. Through their games, the trust of the people can never be won,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further reiterated that the new laws are not compulsory for all farmers. They can choose to seek benefits or not. They can choose to sell their produce to private players or not, the PM said.

Eventually, after creating a ruckus in the Lok Sabha, Congress MPs walked out.

PM Modi attacks Congress

Taking on Congress, PM Modi said how Congress is divided and confused. “Neither it can work for its own good, nor do any good for this nation,” PM Modi said. Speaking out against hanging on to the status quo mentality, PM Modi said that country’s youth will not wait forever for reforms. “Reformers like Raja Ram Mohun Roy and BR Ambedkar went against the tide to reform the society,” PM Modi said.

“Nobody had demanded law against dowry, still, it was made for nation’s progress. Similarly, laws were made against Triple Talaq and child marriage for progress,” PM Modi said as response to argument that why are benefits given when they are not asked for.

PM Modi bats for private players

During the recent agitation, many have demonised the private players, portraying them as monsters who profiteer off the poor. However, departing from age old socialism where former PM Nehru would call profit a bad word, PM Modi said, that while public sector is important, private players also play an important role in the country’s economy. “Take any sector – telecom, pharma- we see the role of the private sector. If India is able to serve humanity, it is also due to the role of the private sector,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that till the time we could not bring investment and new technologies to our agriculture, we will not be able to make our farming sector strong.