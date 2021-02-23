Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Home News Reports As Narayanasamy govt in Puducherry collapses, India inches towards Congress-mukt Bharat
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As Narayanasamy govt in Puducherry collapses, India inches towards Congress-mukt Bharat

Meanwhile, Punjab, which is one of the only two states Congress has full majority government, goes to polls next year in 2022.

OpIndia Staff
Congress continues to fulfil PM Modi's promise of Congress-mukt Bharat (image courtesy: IndiaToday.com)
50

The grand old party which is struggling to find its relevance is slowly disappearing from Indian political landscape. On 22nd February 2021, the V Narayanasamy government in Puducherry failed to prove majority and subsequently collapsed. With this, only three states in India have a Congress chief minister: Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Congress has alliance government in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra, but we all know how Maharashtra is coping under the ‘best chief minister’.

Let that sink in.

After 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP formed a full majority government at Centre, Congress had majority government in 9 states and was an alliance partner in 4 states.

Now, Congress has full majority in only two states, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, and alliance partner in three states, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan.

In 2018 state assembly elections, Congress formed majority government in Chhattisgarh while alliance government in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Since then, Karnataka government led by JDS’ H D Kumaraswamy collapsed in July 2019, in just over a year of forming the government. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh government led by Kamal Nath collapsed in March 2020, after rebel Congress leaders led by now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress en masse and joined the BJP.

In the North East, BJP has formed alliance government in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Punjab, which is one of the only two states Congress has full majority government, goes to polls next year in 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscongress mukt bharat, congres state government, congress ruled state governments
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.

Fact-check: Has Hollywood actor Gerard Butler embraced Hinduism

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Image of Hollywood actor Gerard Butler visiting Rishikesh and Varanasi have gone viral with claims that he has embraced Hinduism

Punjab: Contractor Mohammad Feroz rapes minor daughter of migrant worker for two months, victim found pregnant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The contractor named Mohammad Firoz lives in Zhungi EDN City. The victim's family are migrant workers.

As Narayanasamy govt in Puducherry collapses, India inches towards Congress-mukt Bharat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Congress struggles to find its relevance, it continues to disappear from political landscape of India

BJP wins unopposed Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat held by Late Ahmed Patel for Congress

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel had held the Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat for the Congress party for five consecutive terms.

Recently Popular

World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
Opinions

Metro is an upper caste male Brahminical, Hindu supremacist patriarchal project, scrap it

Sandeep Kadian -
Now that E Sreedharan, also known as Metro Man has joined the BJP, it is time to call out this patriarchal project which has done no good for Indians.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
Opinions

The state-sanctioned Christianisation of Andhra Pradesh: A primer

Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
It’s a bit of an open secret now that a vast majority of SC/STs in Andhra Pradesh have converted to Christianity in last couple of decades
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,205FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com