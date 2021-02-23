The grand old party which is struggling to find its relevance is slowly disappearing from Indian political landscape. On 22nd February 2021, the V Narayanasamy government in Puducherry failed to prove majority and subsequently collapsed. With this, only three states in India have a Congress chief minister: Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Congress has alliance government in states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra, but we all know how Maharashtra is coping under the ‘best chief minister’.

Let that sink in.

After 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP formed a full majority government at Centre, Congress had majority government in 9 states and was an alliance partner in 4 states.

Now, Congress has full majority in only two states, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, and alliance partner in three states, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan.

In 2018 state assembly elections, Congress formed majority government in Chhattisgarh while alliance government in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Since then, Karnataka government led by JDS’ H D Kumaraswamy collapsed in July 2019, in just over a year of forming the government. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh government led by Kamal Nath collapsed in March 2020, after rebel Congress leaders led by now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress en masse and joined the BJP.

In the North East, BJP has formed alliance government in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Punjab, which is one of the only two states Congress has full majority government, goes to polls next year in 2022.