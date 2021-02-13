Rinku Sharma murder: Another mob sent to victim's friend's house

Following the brutal killing of a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal Rinku Sharma on Thursday, eyewitnesses have revealed startling information about one of the accused Zahid and his uncle Tasuddin.

As per Rinku’s friend Akash, Rinku Singh had nothing to do with the fight that broke out at the restaurant and the theories about Rinku Sharma being murdered because of the scuffle at the birthday party is completely false. The scuffle was actually between one accused Zahid and another friend of theirs, Sachin, that did not involve Rinku at all. Aakash’s statement also gives credence to the family’s version that Rinku was murdered not because of some fight at a birthday party but because the Muslim mob was enraged by Rinku chanting Jai Shree Ram and wanted to get back at him for collecting funds for Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

In fact, it is pertinent to remember that the family of Rinku had said that the Muslim mob had been harassing Rinku for almost 6 months after he had celebrated the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir.

Aakash, the friend of Rinku Sharma, also said that Tasuddin, Zahid’s uncle, misbehaved with him at the hospital where Rinku was admitted. Sachin, who had a verbal fight with Zahid also claimed that 10-12 men had barged into his house, but he had called 100 immediately and thus, got saved.

The Rinku Sharma murder case: What we know so far

Rinku Sharma was a resident of Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. Besides rendering his voluntary service to the Hindu organisation, Rinku Sharma worked as a lab technician in a hospital in Paschim Vihar. He was brutally stabbed and murdered by a mob of 25-30 Muslims from his neighbourhood. The young activist is survived by his mother Radha Devi, father Ajay Sharma and brothers Ankit and Manu Sharma. The Delhi police have arrested five people so far, including Zahid, Mehtab, Tasuddin, Nasruddin, and Mohammed Islam.

Speaking to Sudarshan News, Rinku Sharma’s brother said that the murderers are a group of five Muslim brothers who had barged into their home with other family members and associates. The brother said that the five Muslim brothers had threatened the Sharma family earlier too because of an event organised for the Ram Mandir. The brother explained that the five Muslim brothers and their associates had beaten up other family members too.