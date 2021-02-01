Monday, February 1, 2021
Home Opinions Here's how Shekhar Gupta twisted meaning of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to mislead people on Modi...
MediaOpinions
Updated:

Here’s how Shekhar Gupta twisted meaning of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to mislead people on Modi Govt’s policy

Atmanirbhar Bharat doesn't mean ‘self-containment’, ‘self-insulation’ or ‘protectionism’ as alleged by Shekhar Gupta. The focus of the initiative is to help further integrate India in the global value chain, including through trade, investment and technology.

Jinit Jain
Shekhar Gupta rants against FM Nirmala Sitharaman's reference to atmanirbhar Bharat
Shekhar Gupta(Source: The Print)
156

The Print founder Shekhar Gupta today took to Twitter to rant against FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment on restoring India to her former glory of a major trading hub through the agency of atmanirbhar Bharat.

“Intrigued by reference to ancient India as ‘atmanirbhar.’ At its peak in ancient & even medieval history, India was a major trading power. It was far from self-insulated or import-protected,” Gupta tweeted.

Source: Twitter

Gupta’s tweet came in response to Ms Sitharaman’s reference to atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in her speech while presenting the Union Budget 2021.

Sitharaman laid the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat saying, “AtmaNirbharta is not a new idea. Ancient India was largely self-reliant, and equally, a business epicentre of the world. AtmaNirbhar Bharat is an expression of 130 crore Indians who have full confidence in their capabilities and skills.”

However, FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks promising to strive towards building a self-reliant country did not sit well with the former President of the Editors Guild of India, who perverted the meaning of atmanirbhar (self-reliant) to fulminate against the policy outlined by PM Modi in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdowns that had severely crippled the global supply chains.

Shekhar Gupta, in his tweet, perversely likened the concept of atmanirbhar (self-reliance) to that of self-insulated and import-protected. He commented that even at its peak in ancient and medieval times, India was a major trading hub and was nowhere near self-insulated or import-protected.

While there is a grain of truth in Shekhar’s assertion that India was a major trade centre in the past, his conflation of self-reliance with self-insulated and protectionism is grossly incorrect and profoundly misleading. Self-reliance, by no means, can be equated to being insulated and protected from the external dynamics. In fact, it means scaling indigenous capacities to cater to the rising global demands while simultaneously reducing dependence on others.

By comparing self-reliance to self-insulated and import-protected, Gupta is deviously attaching a negative connotation to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The conflation of two seemingly disconnected concepts of self-reliance and isolationism is yet another attempt by Gupta to peddle anti-Modi government propaganda by raising aspersions on the policies formulated by the Centre.

Atmanirbhar Bharat, a policy aimed to integrate India with the global economy

The policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat as laid out by PM Modi is aimed to make India into a bigger and more important part of the global economy, a far cry from what Gupta has contended in his tweet.

Atmanirbhar Bharat doesn’t mean ‘self-containment’, ‘self-insulation’ or ‘protectionism’ as alleged by Shekhar Gupta. The focus of the initiative is to help further integrate India in the global value chain, including through trade, investment and technology.

In fact, self-reliance is one of the key drivers in turning a country into a major trade hub. Self-reliance reduces the country’s dependence on others by expanding its capabilities and therefore better safeguard itself from extrinsic factors. A self-reliant country has the power, confidence and resources to transform itself into a robust business centre.

A country well-integrated into the global economy is better positioned to provide a competitive and stable business environment. It is also well-equipped to absorb the arbitrary shocks and undercut the vicissitudes of fragile global supply chains. These are precisely the reasons why ancient and medieval India thrived as bustling trade hubs.

India was the fulcrum of the global trade for much of the ancient and medieval period until Britishers came and pillaged the country to satiate their rapacious greed. It is in this context, that FM Nirmala Sitharaman referred to ancient India as ‘atmanirbhar’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShekhar Gupta atmanirbhar bharat
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘Pedophile’, ‘Devil’: Khalistanis in California oppose reinstallation of vandalised Gandhi statue, hurl obscene abuses at protesting Indian Americans

OpIndia Staff -
Members of the CYSA reached the spot and protested against the installation of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis, California.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more

After UP Police declares him as history-sheeter, Opposition leaders, ‘liberals’ rally behind Dr Kafeel Khan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Police opened a history-sheet of 81 people in Gorakhpur district and Dr Kafeel Khan was amongst the top ten named in the list.

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

OpIndia Scoops Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.

From cheering censorship to ranting against govt action on fake news: Here’s why liberals cannot complain about Twitter accounts being withheld

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Around 250 tweets and Twitter accounts were withheld in India after the intervention of the Indian Government on Monday.

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Was flag raised on Red Fort during Republic Day riots the Nishan Sahib? How Twitter and ‘fact-checkers’ manipulated media

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter, with its 'manipulated media' mischief is actually spreading misinformation and furthering falsehoods.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
Media

The life and times of Rajdeep Sardesai: Multiple apologies, repeated ‘mistakes’ and dedicated propaganda, from Sohrabuddin to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Rajdeep Sardesai has resigned from India Today after he was taken off air for spreading fake news
Read more
News Reports

Ex-VP Hamid Ansari tries to raise the ‘Musalman khatre mein hai’ bogey, gets schooled royally

OpIndia Staff -
The penetrating and razor-edged questions posed by Aman Chopra for Hamid Ansari left him bereft of speech.
Read more
News Reports

Govt blocks 250 tweets and Twitter accounts that claimed PM Modi was planning farmer genocide

OpIndia Staff -
Sources tell OpIndia that this has been done on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs and law enforcement agencies to prevent any escalation of law and order in view of the on-going farmer agitation.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Crime

Mumbai: Shaikh ‘Murgiwala Chacha’ gets 10 year prison term for masturbating on 5-year-old boy, claimed devil possessed him

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai chicken seller was convicted of undressing a five-year-old boy, touching his private parts and masturbating on him.
Read more
Politics

TMC falling like a house of cards: MLA Dipak Haldar resigns from party, says ‘not allowed to work’

OpIndia Staff -
Before putting down his papers, Dipak Halder lashed out at Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing him to work.
Read more
Opinions

Here’s how Shekhar Gupta twisted meaning of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to mislead people on Modi Govt’s policy

Jinit Jain -
Shekhar Gupta was 'intrigued' at the mention of ancient India as 'atmanirbhar' by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.
Read more
Crime

Christian priest and lover thrash woman who caught them in a compromising situation: Report

OpIndia Staff -
There were rumours that pastor Joseph was having an affair with Jayalakshmi, an employee who worked at the facility.
Read more
World

‘Pedophile’, ‘Devil’: Khalistanis in California oppose reinstallation of vandalised Gandhi statue, hurl obscene abuses at protesting Indian Americans

OpIndia Staff -
Members of the CYSA reached the spot and protested against the installation of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Davis, California.
Read more
Social Media

Book My Show shares hilarious meme on Rahul Gandhi, deletes tweet despite praise from netizens: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The funny Rahul Gandhi photograph had become a meme on social media and Book My Show had shared the same.
Read more
News Reports

After UP Police declares him as history-sheeter, Opposition leaders, ‘liberals’ rally behind Dr Kafeel Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Police opened a history-sheet of 81 people in Gorakhpur district and Dr Kafeel Khan was amongst the top ten named in the list.
Read more
News Reports

After Khalistanis, left-wing terror groups extend their support to ‘farmer’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
The Communist Party of India (Maoist) is a terrorist organization that is outlawed in the country, which aims to overthrow the government of India through peoples' war.
Read more
News Reports

Prior approval now necessary for government-funded organisations wanting to host online international seminars

OpIndia Staff -
The Ministry of Education has passed a new directive, making it mandatory for academicians, doctors, scientists and others from government-funded organisations to seek prior approval for online seminars on “India’s internal matters”
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Liberals’ try to ‘scare’ Yogi govt with US pressure over American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan

Nirwa Mehta -
No sooner the FIR was registered against Siddharth Varadarajan for fake news, the usual suspects were out of their burrows to cry foul.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com