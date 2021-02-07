Shiv Sena goons manhandle a senior citizen for criticising Uddhav Thackeray

In a despicable incident, Shiv Sena goons assaulted a senior citizen for allegedly criticising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The video was uploaded by one Prashant Jagtap, who identifies as ‘Shivsainik’ and handles the party’s social media. In the said clip, the goons could be seen surrounding the victim from all sides and blackening his face with ink. The victim has been identified as one Shirish Katekar, who is an RSS Swayamsevak from Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

Katekar was forced to wear bangles (considered a sign of weakness by misogynists) and a saree was draped around his head. He was paraded in public and the goons sloganeered in unison. Despite the intervention of a police official, the Shiv Sena workers continued with their assault. Social media users have pointed out that the assault took place after the victim had criticised the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

While labelling the senior citizen as a ‘BJP pimp’, Prashant Jagtap applauded the Shiv Sena workers for their act of brutality. With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the party workers might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.

Screengrab of his tweet

He further added that the senior citizen will not be in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward for more than 6 months.

Navy veteran assaulted by Shiv Sena goons

A veteran of the Indian Navy was attacked by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra in September last year for sharing a cartoon on WhatsApp. A complaint filed has been filed and an FIR has been registered regarding the matter, Times Now has reported. The veteran confirmed that he was brutalised for sharing the WhatsApp forward. He also said that the Police has first come to arrest him.

The veteran also said that he had never expected such a thing to happen to him in his own country. He said that he was helped by the local MLA who is from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to put an end to the ‘Gundaraj’ and demanded strong punishment for the guilty.