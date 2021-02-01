Twitter India has withheld multiple accounts in the country following the Republic Day riots in response to a legal demand. While the account of the far-left media portal The Caravan was the most prominent to be withheld, there were others who faced the same fate as well.

The Caravan Twitter account withheld

Indian actor Sushant Singh, who tweets under the username @Sushant_Says. had his account withheld as well.

One user, with the username @imMAK02, faced a similar fate as well.

The Twitter account of Hansraj Meena, founder of ‘Tribal Army’, was withheld in India too.

One @aartic02 account was withheld as well.

One ‘Salimdotcomrade’ Twitter account was withheld too.

Twitter India also withheld the account of one ‘Tractor2Twitter’.

Sanjukta, an ardent supporter of Rahul Gandhi, had her account withheld in India by Twitter.

Sanjukta’s Twitter account withheld

Twitter India withheld the account of Kisan Ekta Morcha too.

Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Twitter account withheld

The decision by Twitter India comes in the aftermath of the Republic Day riots when The Caravan and others had spread fake news regarding the death of a protester. The protester had died in an accident but it was falsely claimed that he died after being shot by the Police.