Monday, February 1, 2021
Updated:

Twitter withholds the accounts of The Caravan, others in response to a legal demand after Republic Day riots: Details

Apart from The Caravan, Twitter India has also withheld the account of Kisan Ekta Morcha.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter India withholds accounts of The Caravan, Sanjukta
Representational images, courtesy: Caravan Magazine and Eleven media
3

Twitter India has withheld the account of far-left outlet The Caravan in the country in response to a legal demand. An FIR was registered against the media outlet and its journalists for spreading fake news about the death of a protester on Republic Day.

The Caravan Twitter account withheld in India
The Caravan’s Twitter account withheld in India

The Caravan had spread the fake news claiming that “An eyewitness told The Caravan that he saw the police firing from behind the grills of the Andhra Education Society.” In reality, the protester had died after his tractor overturned.

Spreading fake news at such a sensitive moment that had the potential to incite violence led the police to file FIRs against journalists associated with the media portal. Furthermore, on Saturday night, Mandeep Punia, associated with the media portal was detained by Delhi Police after he misbehaved with them.

Apart from The Caravan, Twitter India has also withheld the account of Kisan Ekta Morcha.

Kisan Ekta Morcha Twitter account withheld in India
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Twitter account withheld in India

Sanjukta, a huge supporter of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, also had her account withheld in India.

Sanjukta Twitter account has been withheld in India
Sanjukta’s Twitter account has been withheld in India

Protesters had stormed the national capital on Republic Day and held the Red Fort at siege. A Khalistani mob also managed to hoist the Sikh Flag at the Red Fort. It was during such a moment that The Caravan had spread the fake news.

Others had peddled the same fake news and an FIR was registered against them as well.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

