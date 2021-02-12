TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi resigns from Rajya Sabha

In a big blow to the Mamata Banerjee led TMC government in West Bengal, Rajya Sabha MP and former railway minister in Mamata Banerjee’ cabinet, TMC senior leader Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha on the floor of the house on Friday. While doing so, he said that he is feeling suffocated, strangled under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership. “We cannot speak anything here”, said the parliamentarian before resigning for the Upper House.

Participating in the discussion over the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, Trivedi made the announcement from the floor of the House.

I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi pic.twitter.com/6xvEYtciwF — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

“Grateful to my party that they’ve sent me here. I’m feeling suffocated that we’re not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can’t do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for people of WB”, said the TMC leader.

In his resignation speech in the Rajya Sabha, Trivedi hailed PM Narendra Modi’s leadership in dealing with the Covid pandemic. He said that it was under the PM’s leadership that 130 crore Indians could bravely fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi might have invited trouble for himself, as his statement praising PM Modi will definitely further enrage Mamata Banerjee, who is already infuriated by the mass exodus from her party, more so because most of them have switched to BJP.

The string of resignations, which comes ahead of West Bengal polls in April-May 2021, might bring in a lot of trouble for the chief of the ruling dispensation in West Bengal, who is eyeing at a third consecutive term. The political sphere is rife with rumours that the exodus of these TMC senior leaders are ascribed to Mamata Banerjee’s affinity towards election strategist Prashant Kishore and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

In fact, the resignations had triggered speculations that Mamata Banerjee has lost the numbers in the Assembly, owing to which the demand for the CM to prove the majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly of the state had started rising amongst some opposition parties in Bengal.

We reported how senior opposition leaders like BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh, CPM parliamentary party leader Sujan Chakraborty, Congress leader Abdul Mannan questioned the Mamata Banerjee whether she is scared to face the Assembly because they do not have the numbers? They had demanded Mamata to go for a floor test immediately if she was confident of still having the numbers.