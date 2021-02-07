Sunday, February 7, 2021
Home News Reports Read how radical Islamist outfit JKLF had killed an Indian diplomat in England 37...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Read how radical Islamist outfit JKLF had killed an Indian diplomat in England 37 years ago

In order to coerce the Indian government to release Maqbool Bhatt, the Kashmir Liberation Army (KLA) had abducted a 48-year-old Indian diplomat Ravindra Hareshwar Mhatre in UK on February 3, 1984, and later killed him

OpIndia Staff
How radical Islamist outfit JKLF killed an Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in 1984?
Indian diplomat Ravindra Hareshwar Mhatre
38

The year was 1984. Maqbool Bhatt, the co-founder of the radical Islamist terror outfit Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), had been languishing in prison and awaiting an impending death penalty. Bhatt was arrested while trying to cross the LoC (Line of Control) on June 10, 1966, from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of a CID officer named Amar Chand.

In order to coerce the Indian government to release Maqbool Bhatt, the Kashmir Liberation Army (KLA) had abducted a 48-year-old Indian diplomat Ravindra Hareshwar Mhatre in UK on February 3, 1984. Mhatre was a second-ranking officer in the Indian Consular office in 86 New Street in Birmingham. The terror outfit sent a hand-written message to the Reuters office in London, informing that they have kidnapped the Indian diplomat and would kill him if their demands were not met.

They had sought the release of Maqbool Bhatt, terrorists  Ashraf Qureshi and Hashim Qureshi involved in the hijacking of Indian Airlines aircraft (1971) and 7 radical Islamists from Kashmir who caused violence in Srinagar during a cricket match against the West Indies. The KLA had also demanded a ransom of 1 million pounds. Meanwhile, the Reuters office contacted the Scotland Yard and informed them about the development. The terror outfit rang up another Kashmiri separatist named Zubair Ansari to negotiate on their behalf.

Lack of information and Mhatre’s murder

Since the terrorists did not provide any addresses or named the Indian diplomat they had in captivity, the resolution of the tense situation seemed impossible. “It looks as if you people have not taken it seriously,” said the voice, “now you will have to face the consequences,” KLA told Ansari. On the following day, the dead body of Ravindra Hareshwar Mhatre was found at a farm in Hinckley in Leicestershire. The Indian diplomat was shot twice, once in the head and once in the body.

The Execution of JKLF founder Maqbool Bhatt

When the news of his death reached the South Block, a sense of panic struck the Indira Gandhi government. It was decided that the founder of JKLF, Maqbool Bhatt, would be hung soon. An official was dispatched to Kolkata to obtain the President’s rejection of the terrorists’ mercy petition. On February 11, Maqbool Bhatt was hanged to death at the Tihar jail.

Arrests in the Ravindra Mhatre murder case

In November 1977, JKLF had sent a tape-recorded message threatening to kill the then Indian High Commissioner NG Goray unless Maqbool Bhatt was released. The killing of the Indian diplomat in Birmingham was also linked to the fact that 90% of Kashmiris staying in Britain at that time hailed from PoK. Besides, one of the key reasons behind the KLA targetting Mhatre was that he wasn’t eligible for personal protection.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Mhatre was gheraoed by 3 people and shoved into a red car near the bus stop at Bartley Green in Birmingham. Following the brutal killing of Mhatre, two accused Mohammed Riaz and Abdul Qayyum Raja were convicted of the murder. Another JKLF terrorist, Mohammed Aslam Mirza was arrested in 2004 for overstaying his vias in the United States. Interestingly, it was found that his fingerprints matched with those found on the murder weapon of the Indian diplomat.

KLA, JKLF and Pakistan connection

Intelligence reports suggested that Qureshi flew to London from Pakistan along with JKLF co-founder Amanullah Khan and stayed ay his Luton Residence. At the same time, another JKLF terrorist had also gone to London prior to Mhatre’s death. It must be noted that the KLA and JKLF had the same objectives – the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian territory.

While the JKLF denied any involvement in the murder of the Indian diplomat, the Indian government believed that the sudden movement of the terrorists associated with the radical Islamist outfit, prior to Mhatre’s death could not merely be a coincidence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
News Reports

Read how radical Islamist outfit JKLF had killed an Indian diplomat in England 37 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Following the brutal killing of Mhatre by JKLF, two accused Mohammed Riaz and Abdul Qayyum Raja were convicted of the murder.
Read more

Mathura court admits plea to remove Shahi Idgah Mosque from Krishna Janmbhoomi saying the suit is maintainable, issues notice to all parties

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Mathura district court has issued a notice to all parties, including Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee

Chachi vidhayak hain hamari: Meena Harris and ‘family raj’ in US politics

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Meena Harris, the one with the famous aunt who happens to be the Vice President of the United States

‘Team Licy’ makes India’s Greta Thunberg whitewash the role of stubble burning in Delhi air pollution crisis: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Licypriya Kangujam issued a statement where she has whitewashed the role of stubble burning in causing air pollution.

Kerala: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader RV Babu, who called for boycott of halal products, arrested to appease Islamic fundamentalists, says BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu Aikya Vedi activist RV Babu arrested for opposing Halal meat in Kerala.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, close to Congress, spews venom against India and Indians on NDTV: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With the apparent political inclinations of Rajiv Bajaj, these pessimistic and demoralized opinions about the Modi govt is not surprising
Read more
Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Meena Harris descends into madness, lies, furthers The Quint’s propaganda and admits that her rant is about fanning an insurrection in India: Read how

Editorial Desk -
The niece of USA Vice President Kama Harris, Meena Harris, has been tweeted unhinged ever since the 'toolkit' was tweeted by Greta Thunberg
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest one Nazim for posting provocative message after Jat youth’s murder in Bijnor

OpIndia Staff -
“The throne will be yours but the crown will be ours, whichever city it is, we will rule it,” Nazim had posted in his video
Read more
Entertainment

After porn star, Playboy model enters global campaign against India, ‘Team Kisan’ offers to receive Amanda Cerny at airport in a tractor: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Team Kisan made the proposal after Playboy model Amanda Cerny, vocal about the protests, said that she found tractors 'sexy'.
Read more
News Reports

Read how radical Islamist outfit JKLF had killed an Indian diplomat in England 37 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Following the brutal killing of Mhatre by JKLF, two accused Mohammed Riaz and Abdul Qayyum Raja were convicted of the murder.
Read more
News Reports

Mathura court admits plea to remove Shahi Idgah Mosque from Krishna Janmbhoomi saying the suit is maintainable, issues notice to all parties

OpIndia Staff -
The Mathura district court has issued a notice to all parties, including Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee
Read more
Opinions

Chachi vidhayak hain hamari: Meena Harris and ‘family raj’ in US politics

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meena Harris, the one with the famous aunt who happens to be the Vice President of the United States
Read more
News Reports

‘Team Licy’ makes India’s Greta Thunberg whitewash the role of stubble burning in Delhi air pollution crisis: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Licypriya Kangujam issued a statement where she has whitewashed the role of stubble burning in causing air pollution.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader RV Babu, who called for boycott of halal products, arrested to appease Islamic fundamentalists, says BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu Aikya Vedi activist RV Babu arrested for opposing Halal meat in Kerala.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand disaster: Over 100 feared dead, relief and rescue operations on, Air Force, other disaster relief forces on standby

OpIndia Staff -
State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal said that more than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
Read more
News Reports

China takes on BBC, threatens it for its reporting on atrocities on Uyghur Muslims after UK withdrew licence to Chinese state broadcaster CGTN

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent BBC report, former detainees of concentration camps in Xinjiang had spoken out against brutal sexual torture by Chinese regime
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com