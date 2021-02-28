Sunday, February 28, 2021
Home News Reports Gujarat police detain woman and her brother for dragging the woman’s abusive husband behind...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat police detain woman and her brother for dragging the woman’s abusive husband behind a tempo

The victim has sustained several head injuries and his condition is said to be critical. He is still in an unconscious state.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat: Woman and her brother detained for dragging husband behind tempo
Screengrab of the video (Photo Credits: The Times of India)
32

On Saturday, the Gujarat police detained a woman after she tied her husband behind a tempo and dragged him on the road for half a kilometre in Kadodara in Surat, reported The Times of India. The accused’s brother has also been detained in connection to the case.

As per reports, the incident took place on Friday. The victim, identified as Balkrushna Rathod, returned home in the Durganagar locality of Kadodara in an inebriated state. He then began assaulting his wife Shital Rathod. While seeking help, Shital informed her brother Anil Chauhan. After some time, Anil drove to her house in his mini tempo to pacify the heated situation.

When Anil requested Balkrushna to stop thrashing Sithal, he began hurling abuses at the brother-sister duo. Balkrushna then proceeded to destroy things in the house, despite all attempts made by Anil to stop him. It was then that the brother-sister duo thrashed the victim and tied his one hand to the back of the temp. They then dragged him on the road in full speed for about half a kilometre.

The video of the incident was caught in one of the CCTV cameras. In the footage, the victim Balkrushna could be seen being dragged along the ground on the rocky road. On seeing the condition of the vict im, the locals took the matter into their own hands. They chased the mini tempo and stopped it, and thrashed Anil Chauhan, who had been driving the vehicle. The locals then handed him over to the police.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Kadodara for immediate medical attention. However, when his condition worsened, Bakkrushna was shifted to SMIMER Hospital & Medical College. He has sustained several head injuries and his condition is said to be critical. The victim works as a labourer in a dyeing mill and his family hails from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra. As of now, Balkrushna has remained in an unconscious state.

While speaking about the incident, a police official informed, “The victim did not stop and instead abused both brother and sister. The woman told the police that Balkrushna often thrashed her and also failed to return home for days at a stretch.” The cops have detained Anil Chauhan and Sithal Rathod on charges of attempt to murder. The police said that the brother-sisiter duo would be arrested, once they test negative for Coronavirus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Gujarat local body polls: State Congress President Hardik Patel could not vote for his own party. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, sedition accused Hardik Patel had said that Congress has not been able to utilise him fully.
Politics

Watch: Mother of BJP worker recounts the horror of Friday when Trinamool goons attacked her and her son

OpIndia Staff -
Visuals of the old injured mother of the BJP worjer has caused much anguish among people on social media

Punjabi daily Rozana Pehredar tries to whitewash atrocities of Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rozana Pehredaar compared Bhindranwale with revered Sikhs like Baba Deep Singh and Amar Shaheed baba Naudh Singh

Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi day after show of strength in Jammu, netizens take potshots at Congress party

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Ghulam Nabi Azad hinted at the lack of 'reality check' within the party while praising Narendra Modi for not forgetting his roots.

Michael Vaughan compares curators to farmers tilling their land after England batsmen fail to score on turning pitches: Details

Cricket OpIndia Staff -
Michael Vaughan has been displeased with the pitches in India after English batsmen failed to score big on turning tracks.

Staring at obliteration, communists find God: Man dressed as Shiva campaigns for uber-secular CPIM and the lessons it has for political parties

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
A man dressed as God Shiva was seen campaigning for the CPI(M), a party that postures itself as a uber-secular communist party.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Politics

Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party resigns after workers abuse his wife for sharing anti-Akhilesh Facebook post: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Anil Yadav of Samajwadi Party has resigned from the party after his wife, Pankhuri Pathak, was abused by SP workers.
Read more
Crime

Father of 6, Mehtab Rana, abducts minor by shrouding her in Burqa, had abducted the girl twice in 2018, role of in-laws, family suspected

OpIndia Staff -
Kidnapping of a 17-year-old girl in Agra, where accused made her wear a 'burqa', has sent shockwaves and resulted in outrage
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,131FansLike
520,915FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com