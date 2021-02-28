On Saturday, the Gujarat police detained a woman after she tied her husband behind a tempo and dragged him on the road for half a kilometre in Kadodara in Surat, reported The Times of India. The accused’s brother has also been detained in connection to the case.

As per reports, the incident took place on Friday. The victim, identified as Balkrushna Rathod, returned home in the Durganagar locality of Kadodara in an inebriated state. He then began assaulting his wife Shital Rathod. While seeking help, Shital informed her brother Anil Chauhan. After some time, Anil drove to her house in his mini tempo to pacify the heated situation.

When Anil requested Balkrushna to stop thrashing Sithal, he began hurling abuses at the brother-sister duo. Balkrushna then proceeded to destroy things in the house, despite all attempts made by Anil to stop him. It was then that the brother-sister duo thrashed the victim and tied his one hand to the back of the temp. They then dragged him on the road in full speed for about half a kilometre.

Watch: Man tied, dragged behind tempo on road by wife, her brother in Surat’s Kadodara



The video of the incident was caught in one of the CCTV cameras. In the footage, the victim Balkrushna could be seen being dragged along the ground on the rocky road. On seeing the condition of the vict im, the locals took the matter into their own hands. They chased the mini tempo and stopped it, and thrashed Anil Chauhan, who had been driving the vehicle. The locals then handed him over to the police.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Kadodara for immediate medical attention. However, when his condition worsened, Bakkrushna was shifted to SMIMER Hospital & Medical College. He has sustained several head injuries and his condition is said to be critical. The victim works as a labourer in a dyeing mill and his family hails from Jalgaon district in Maharashtra. As of now, Balkrushna has remained in an unconscious state.

While speaking about the incident, a police official informed, “The victim did not stop and instead abused both brother and sister. The woman told the police that Balkrushna often thrashed her and also failed to return home for days at a stretch.” The cops have detained Anil Chauhan and Sithal Rathod on charges of attempt to murder. The police said that the brother-sisiter duo would be arrested, once they test negative for Coronavirus.