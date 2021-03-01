Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Rs 1 crore cash seized from AIADMK MLA’s driver’s home, was allegedly meant for distribution among voters

The Income Tax Department officials have seized cash worth Rs 1 crore from the house of the driver of AIADMK MLA from Manapparai, R Chandrasekhar who is seeking a re-election from the constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The raids were carried out at night on Sunday and concluded on Monday morning at Azhagarsamy's house at Valasupatti village near Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchi district.

The raids were carried out at night on Sunday and concluded on Monday morning at Azhagarsamy’s house at Valasupatti village near Thuvarankurichi in Tiruchi district.

The Rs 1 crore cash was reportedly meant for distribution among voters. The I-T Department had received a tip-off after which a team of the department led by a senior officer of the rank of Deputy Director arrived at the driver’s house. The I-T officials reportedly raided three different locations before they found the cash. The officials raided the residences of two accomplices of the MLA in Thagapandi and Muruganandam of Kovilpatti village. The seized money was reportedly stacked in Rs 500 denomination at Azhagarsamy’s house. They questioned him regarding the source of the money.

Rs 99.73 lakh in cash was seized by I-T department a few days ago

This was preceded by another raid carried out a few days ago at Pettavaithalai in which Rs 99.73 lakh in cash were seized. An inquiry was conducted by the I-T Department into the matter. The department further directed Tiruchi Rural Police to investigate the matter to find out the owner of the cash. A case was filed by Pettavaithalai police under section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following a report from the I-T Department.

The Assembly elections in the state of Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on April6, 2021.

